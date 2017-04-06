Preserve funding for arts, environment

The White House budget, titled “America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again,” calls for the elimination of the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Other critical programs are zeroed out too — such as the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. By eliminating cultural programs, slashing education funding, and weakening protection for natural resources, the budget fails in its promises to “set free the dreams of every American … and begin a new chapter of American greatness.”

The savings represented by eliminating the National Endowment for the Humanities will be a mere 0.02 percent of federal spending, but the loss of this agency will be devastating to Ohio and to the nation. The programs supported by Ohio Humanities, the state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, increase cultural understanding and promote civil conversations.

In northwest Ohio, grants from Ohio Humanities have supported documentaries produced by WGTE, lectures at the Way Public Library, and exhibits at Sauder Village. The Ohio Chautauqua appears every other year in Rossford.

Without our support from NEH, such programs disappear. Congress has final authority for the federal budget. The Ohio congressional delegation, both senators and representatives, including Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), has historically supported the work of Ohio Humanities. NEH funding provides support for Ohio communities as they explore the stories that make us human and that are unique to Ohio, offer lifelong learning opportunities, and foster civil conversations.

It is important to remind Congress of where you stand on these budget cuts. Tell your representative that great countries invest in their history and culture, and instruct them to preserve funding for the National Endowment for the Humanities.

PATRICIA WILLIAMSEN

Executive director, Ohio Humanities

City council has little regard for residents

In his March 31 essay, Councilman Rob Ludeman, addressing city planning, proclaimed that “People are more important than buildings” (‘‘Kroger plan good use of property”).

That is some pretty rich hypocrisy since council overwhelmingly put buildings before people in the General Truck case he references.

Was this Mr. Ludeman’s sentiment when an overwhelming majority of people, together with the plan commission, opposed the astonishingly inappropriate imposition of an enormous industrial complex in a quiet residential area and within a school zone? It took out pristine wetlands and created a traffic bottleneck that will disrupt lives for years to come.

And just what is the income tax to be generated by the relative handful of jobs this complex may generate?

The impropriety surrounding this development was cleverly managed. Not so subtle was council’s utter disregard for “the people” to accommodate a property owner and project which makes about as much sense in this location as it would in Promenade Park.

No, Rob, council clearly puts buildings before people. The impact on safety, property values, and quality of life was completely ignored by you and your colleagues.

MIKE SHEPHERD

North Michigan Street

Community is helping in hunger fight

In the April 4 essay ‘‘Hunger a crisis that requires community help,” a number of agencies positively dealing with this critical human need were identified.

However, two very significant organizations were not mentioned. Mercy Health and the Cherry Street Mission Ministries have been either feeding hungry men, women, and children for decades, or contributing to the coffers of those, like Connecting Kids to Meals, who provide nourishment to young hearts, minds, and stomach.

Mercy Health has been particularly generous toward the soon-to-be completed kitchen that Cherry Street Mission and Connecting Kids to Meals will be jointly operating in our ongoing efforts to feed as many needy families as possible.

Hunger is growing in this nation of plenty. Our commitment to providing food for our economically depressed families and their children must be at the very top of our personal and corporate giving lists.

CARTY FINKBEINER

Chairman, trustee board of Connecting Kids to Meals

Editor’s note: Mr. Finkbeiner is a former mayor of Toledo.

Senate preparing to set bad precedent

One year ago, a single senator, Mitch McConnell, decided that a Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, would not be confirmed.

Mr. Garland was not attacked for being an extreme liberal. Most considered him a moderate in this world of ultra-partisan politics.

Mr. McConnell simply saw an opportunity to “pack” the Supreme Court.

The Republicans now seem outraged that Democrats (more than 40 democratic senators, as opposed to the one Republican who blocked Mr. Garland) balk at confirming Neil Gorsuch, whom they see as an extremist to the right.

Changing the Senate rules to push this nominee through will hurt the Senate, and forever hurt America.

From the day the rules are changed, any party with control of the Senate and presidency will be inclined to push through the most extreme candidates, left or right, to pack the Supreme Court.

While the Supreme Court is very much a product of politics and politicians, to make it moreso is the dumbest thing that can be done.

This crisis was the work of the Republicans in refusing to meet, hold hearings, and vote on a properly nominated man by a president of another party.

President Trump should withdraw the Gorsuch nomination and summon Senate leaders from both parties and explore a nominee who can get support and approval and defuse this dangerous situation — for the good of the Senate and the greater good of America.

MIKE HARRINGTON

Oak Grove Place