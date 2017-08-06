To the Editor: Alcoholism is also a devastating disease

When I saw The Blade’s front-page story on July 23 about Tom and Mary Walworth losing their 16-year-old son, I immediately thought that I had lost my kids too (‘‘A lesson not learned, a wound not healed”).
My kids are alive, but I have lost them to alcohol abuse, thanks to a society that actively promotes addictive behaviors for money. My daughter is 30 and has had three alcohol-related arrests. My son has blown the engine in his car, fallen into a fire, and run his car into a ditch and a light pole, among other things. It’s an absolute horror to see your kids so drunk that they cannot sit up, get out of a car, talk, or function.
My kids grew up while watching their father drink. He grew up while watching his parents drink. I grew up with a pantry full of liquor and my childhood is blacked out. I drank too, but I quit drinking because I wanted a better life for my kids, and I was confident they would choose my way of life. They didn’t.
It’s hard to believe this all started when they were young — from watching all the people around them. Children learn well, and someone is making a big profit at the expense of all our families. I don’t think much of a country that actively promotes the destruction of individuals in the name of capitalism.
We’re worried about the opioid crisis? We should be concerned with the alcohol epidemic. Alcohol is a drug. It’s addictive, widespread, and destructive, not only to the user, but to his or her whole family and society .
JoANNE VanSPARRENTAK
Grand Rapids, Ohio
