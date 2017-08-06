To the Editor: Area off Greenbelt Parkway right for jail

Among the justifications for a new jail are accessibility to courthouses and the cost of transporting prisoners from Stryker.

How is this addressed by locating the jail where no express route to downtown exists? A better alternative is a site anchored by Lagrange Street and the Greenbelt Parkway.

The parkway was to provide an enhanced economic and travel corridor from I-280 to downtown and extending to Point Place. Since completion, the parkway has failed to attract new development, the extension to Point Place is long forgotten, and most bordering commercial enterprises have closed, relocated, or been abandoned.

Click here to submit a letter to the editor

Beginning at the corner of Lagrange and the Parkway and extending north to Bancroft and east to Forrest Cemetery, little stands in the way of redevelopment. The few remaining businesses would happily relocate. The abandoned warehouses on Elm and the few homes amongst the vacant lots on Bancroft from Lagrange to Stickney pose little barrier.

This site is a three-minute drive to downtown courthouses, St. Vincent Medical Center, and I-280. Proximity to municipally owned Forrest Cemetery would provide opportunities for prison trusties to perform much-needed maintenance.

Public transportation routes already cover this area, and access to social, legal, and government services downtown are exponentially better than from a cornfield in southwest Toledo more suited to light industrial or residential development.

JOEL BEREN

Whitehall Road