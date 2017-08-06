To the Editor: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan not serving his constituents

Pathetically gerrymandered and grossly misrepresented by its congressman, Jim Jordan, Ohio’s 4th congressional district graphically illustrates what’s wrong in American politics.

Gerrymandering is manipulating district boundaries so as to favor one party over another. If you look closely, you’ll see that the Republicans created our 4th congressional district into a profile of Wile E. Coyote.

To the north and east, his long snout reaches all the way up to Lorain; to the south, his neck and torso nearly touch the Columbus suburbs; and his tail and buttocks go far into western Ohio.

These arbitrary boundaries were drawn so that Ohio’s 4th would forever be a safe seat for Congressman Jim Jordan, providing him with a lifetime job.

If Mr. Jordan really represented the people in our district, maybe all of this would at least be bearable. But, he doesn’t.

Mr. Jordan was the founder and past chair of the House Freedom Caucus. This small group of right-wingers doesn’t think twice about shutting down the government, driving out their party’s own leaders, like former Speaker of the House John Boehner, and taking away what little is left for the middle class in terms of health care.

Let’s put an end to Mr. Jordan’s crazy ideology and selfishness, once and for all. We really need to vote him out of office next year.

JUDY DONNAN

Fremont

Click here to submit a letter to the editor

Roundabout should be safer than it is

ODOT is planning to put in two new roundabouts on U.S. 20A, off Whitehouse Spencer Road and State Rt. 295 (July 31, “ODOT plans 2 more roundabouts on U.S. 20A”).

The concern is for safety by slowing down the traffic that travels those routes with the new industrial park going in at the airport. I feel this is a good idea, although I am a little skeptical about the concern for safety as their reasoning.

There is a roundabout at U.S. 20A and Eber Road that was needed because people would fly through the area.

I travel U.S. 20A every week and have done so for more than 35 years while obeying the signs and lights, but now our safety is being put into jeopardy by the tall weeds. A couple of weeks ago some little evergreen trees were removed from the roundabout, but you would hardly notice because the weeds towered over them.

I expect ODOT to treat the new roundabout in the same manner, so where is the safety in that?

LOU ANN WEIDINGER

Edgebrook Drive

President short on accomplishments

I found it most perplexing that the July 31 letter writer complaining about the lack of mainstream media reporting of President Trump’s “accomplishments” was unable to present any meaningful tasks that he’s completed (“President doing what is needed”).

Naming a Supreme Court justice, a pick stolen from Barack Obama, hardly qualifies as much of an achievement.

Similarly, any weakening of ISIS and the Taliban most likely is the result of continuing efforts begun by Mr. Obama, while exiting the climate Paris accord surely qualifies as a complete and utter mistake by Mr. Trump.

CHRIS BOYER

Lambertville, Mich.