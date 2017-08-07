Letter of the Day: Officials need to answer for decline of Lucas County Fair

It was another year of low attendance because of lack of rides, fewer vendors, and poor shows. It’s time someone looked into the fair board.
Our county officials have washed their hands of the fair and the Lucas County Recreation Center. The Lucas County Fair was once one of the best fairs around, but now it can’t compete with other local festivals.
Taxpayers deserve better and should demand accountability from our officials.
TERRY SEEMAN
Maumee
