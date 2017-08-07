Monday, Aug 07, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Letters to the Editor

Letter of the Day: Officials need to answer for decline of Lucas County Fair

Published on
  • n4fairmain-jpg

    Kids ride a dragon-themed ride during the Lucas County Fair at the Lucas County Fairgrounds in Maumee on July 11.

    THE BLADE/KURT STEISS
    Buy This Image

  • n4turkey-jpg-2

    Trenton Patterson, 15, of Toledo leads his turkey to be judged during the Lucas County Fair.

    THE BLADE/KURT STEISS
    Buy This Image

It was another year of low attendance because of lack of rides, fewer vendors, and poor shows. It’s time someone looked into the fair board.

Our county officials have washed their hands of the fair and the Lucas County Recreation Center. The Lucas County Fair was once one of the best fairs around, but now it can’t compete with other local festivals.

Taxpayers deserve better and should demand accountability from our officials.

TERRY SEEMAN

Maumee

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…