Online letters: Portman needs to work harder for better health care

I am an Ohioan, a constituent of Sen. Rob Portman who wished to believe that Senator Portman truly wanted “to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

At present, more than 700,000 Ohioans benefit from the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. All of the GOP health-care plans fail to fulfill the senator’s promise of “a better health-care system that lowers the cost of coverage and provides access to quality care, while protecting the most vulnerable in our society.”

I thanked the senator for voting “no” on the American Health Care Act.

However, I was distressed that he voted “yes” on the “skinny health-care repeal bill,” which was designed to sabotage and destabilize the current health-care situation with total disregard for the welfare of “the most vulnerable in our society.” Ohio Gov. John Kasich wrote that the law “is expected to accelerate health plans leaving the individual market, increase premiums, and result in fewer Americans having access to coverage.”

I firmly believe that Mr. Portman voted against the best interests of Ohioans. He says things to placate his constituents and to indicate that he is “deliberating on their concerns,” but he consistently and persistently comes down on the side of corporate interests. If he were serious about the well-being of Ohioans, including those dealing with opioid addiction, he would be fighting for universal health care.

One of the reasons there is this alarming addiction problem is because of hopelessness. Without universal health care, a living wage, and debt-free education, the future for so many Ohioans is bleak. The senator needs to be our advocate and our champion. It is time to stop the rhetoric of “lower cost of coverage.” We need health care, not insurance “coverage.” I don't know how so many Republicans have made themselves comfortable with the notion of planning a system that is likely to result in millions of Americans suffering and even dying.

Instead, I wish that Senator Portman and his colleagues would start thinking of honest and transparent ways to provide effective health care for all Americans. It is time for us, the people, to live with a single-payer health care system, like millions of citizens in other developed countries.

DR. PHUNG VO (retired)

