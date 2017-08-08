To the Editor: Free speech must be protected

Rep. Jim Jordan ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

The Blade’s Aug. 4 editorial, “Congress cannot regulate speech on college campuses,” about a hearing I chaired on campus free-speech issues, raises concerns that the federal government could craft legislation targeting colleges over speech issues. To clarify: Far from calling for a federal law regulating speech, the goal of this hearing was to point out that the actual federal law — the First Amendment — is being ignored.

I agree with the editorial that we don’t need a new federal law regulating campus speech. This would ultimately serve to further limit speech. As I noted at the beginning and end of the hearing, this was part of a House Oversight committee series highlighting First Amendment abuses. It was to gather information and highlight problems.

I am all for free speech and a diversity of opinion, and I stated as much in my opening remarks. The hearing is evidence of that: While the majority party (Republicans) invites multiple witnesses to a congressional hearing and the minority (Democrats) invites only one, my invitees were a former ACLU president, a liberal college administrator, a libertarian entertainer, and a commentator who the Anti-Defamation League noted was the journalist most targeted by anti-Semitism last year.

I’ve always been willing to work with anyone who will work with me to defend the constitutional rights of the American people. Dennis Kucinich and I disagree on a host of issues, but we worked together to fight bank bailouts. I’m currently working with Democratic colleagues on Fourth Amendment issues related to digital surveillance by law enforcement. And, as this hearing shows, I want to work with everyone to defend the First Amendment. As I said in the hearing, we don’t need a new federal speech code. The speech code is the First Amendment, and that should be sufficient.

REP. JIM JORDAN, (R., URBANA)

Fourth congressional district

Hospital site would work for new jail

There has been a lot of controversy about the proposed new jail being built on Angola Road, just west of Byrne Road.

Residents do not want the jail in their backyard. In the event a prisoner would escape, the jail would be too close to the schools. Also, the property value in that area would drop. I can appreciate their concerns.

I have a great idea for the city of Toledo. Buy the old Riverside Hospital from the Toledo Public Schools. The site has ample parking. Tear it down and build the jail there.

It would improve the looks of that area, get rid of an eyesore, and the transfer time of inmates to downtown would be less than half the time from Angola and Byrne roads. Also, it would not have a great effect on property tax in that area.

ARVILLE C. SMITH

Stickney Avenue

Mayor must explain ‘demotion’

After reading the Aug. 4 article about Dorothy Spurlock bungling a $1.1M grant, it’s insulting that the Paula Hicks-Hudson administration expects us to believe a single word of her explanation (‘‘Blunders cost Toledo chance at $1.1M grant”).

Ms. Hicks-Hudson says that Ms. Spurlock’s transfer and pay cut are because of the need for stronger grant-writing skills in the water department. Even for this administration, that explanation is unbelievable. An employee screws up a grant, so you send her to a different department based on their grant-writing skills? I’m not buying it.

Former Director of Neighborhoods Tom Kroma was fired for much less, but Ms. Spurlock remains on the city payroll. Yet, the mayor refuses to comment. I don’t know about other voters, but I want answers from the administration.

Finally, it was stated in the article that Ms. Spurlock’s demotion was not the result of any disciplinary action. May I ask why not? As a taxpayer, I would expect some consequences for a city employee costing the city such a significant sum of money. Perhaps Mr. Kroma has some thoughts on this.

Instead, the Hicks-Hudson administration is living down to its reputation of unaccountability.

DOUG TABNER

Grantwood Drive

Health care not a states issue

The Aug. 2 editorial, “Federalism and choice,” recommends allowing each state to create its own health-care system. However, this approach would result in increased political football, whereby health-care coverage within each state would be subject to the differing whims of politicians in those states.

Moreover, health-care allocations are often reduced to address varying deficits within annual state budgets, and the federalist approach would further negatively impact continuity of care and those least able to afford care in many states.

A bipartisan approach to addressing the flaws in the Affordable Care Act is now the best approach for the American people.

Moreover, addressing such issues as excesses in the pharmaceutical and insurance industries; costly duplication of facilities and services in the hospital industry; quality, cost, and delivery issues within the medical industry; and earlier detection of rampant fraud and “gaming the system” would go far in improving our overall health-care delivery system.

DARRYL LIPPMAN

Sylvania

Editor’s note: Mr. Lippman is the former president and CEO of St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Health Partners.

There is more to obesity epidemic

The best bipartisan health-care plan won’t save us. Watch the documentary on Netflix titled What the Health!

The one common denominator we all have is that we all eat the same food basically. Seventy percent of all Americans have become overweight, obese, or morbidly obese. It wasn’t done on their own.

Our food industry and federal government have to share some of the blame.

JOE SZENDERSKI

Chalice Way