To the editor: Free office space a bad idea

Kapszukiewicz
The Blade
Enlarge | Buy This Image
The “contribution” from Dave Ball, a developer of properties received from the Lucas County Land Bank that Wade Kapszukiewicz chairs, of free office space to Wade’s campaign, may not appear to be a conflict to either man, but it gives the voting public the appearance of impropriety.
If Mr. Kapszukiewicz wants to win this election, he needs to back away from this office space, while thanking Mr. Ball and moving on.
BOB FOTOPLES
Oregon
Click here to submit a letter to the editor
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.