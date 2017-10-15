To the editor: Free office space a bad idea

The “contribution” from Dave Ball, a developer of properties received from the Lucas County Land Bank that Wade Kapszukiewicz chairs, of free office space to Wade’s campaign, may not appear to be a conflict to either man, but it gives the voting public the appearance of impropriety.

If Mr. Kapszukiewicz wants to win this election, he needs to back away from this office space, while thanking Mr. Ball and moving on.

BOB FOTOPLES

Oregon

