To the editor: Metroparks Toledo hits a home run with bike trail

This past year, Metroparks Toledo did something extraordinary by embracing mountain biking.

After decades of having no place to ride a mountain bike, Oak Openings now has a legitimate, single-track mountain bike trail, built by mountain bikers, for mountain bikers.

Prior to this, area riders who wanted to ride singletrack trails would have to travel north to Ann Arbor or central Ohio for a place to ride. Not only was this inconvenient, but it also begged the question of why our local park system couldn’t support single-track riding. Now, all of that has changed and what’s happened is exciting.

When the parks announced the trail, at a town hall at Secor Metropark, the room was packed. There was a lot of anticipation and excitement. The trail at Oak Openings was cut and built by volunteers over the past year. This new trail twists, turns, rolls, and winds through a diverse landscape, that’s incredibly beautiful.

If you visit the trail, you’ll immediately notice that there’s almost always someone riding, or even a small group riding going on. When I park there to ride, I often run into old friends or folks from different cycling clubs. This single trail has united cyclists across the area while providing a place for new riders to learn about the sport.

This new trail is good for the community.

I commend the Metro-parks for listening to the community and embracing the sport. Their ability to change, innovate, and try something new speaks to the quality of this project. For that, they deserve recognition and continued support. Please be sure to vote on Issue 12 in support of our wonderful park system.

JASON MISHKA

Sylvania

Candidates should unite, not divide

I spied a candidate’s sign for office the other day, and it got me to thinking.

The sign was red, white, and blue, with the usual name and office he was seeking. On the lower half of the sign, in big white letters on a red background was “American.”

Why did the candidate feel it necessary to put “American” on the sign? We are all Americans. Was he saying that other people running for the same office were not Americans? Or that all Americans should vote for him because he is a “real American”?

I do not know what the candidate is thinking. But, I do know that whatever he is thinking is divisive. I, for one, have had enough of it.

DAN RAUCH

Whitehouse

Lopez readying another campaign?

Our Lucas County auditor, Anita Lopez, says she has saved $5.2 million by cutting the budget since being elected in 2007 (Oct. 13, ‘‘Auditor Lopez will give $4.5M to schools, agencies).

She sounds as though she is gearing up for another political run. Good luck, Anita. Based on your last run for Toledo mayor, you will need it.

GEORGE J. EISTETTER

River Road

City should deal with panhandlers

When are our city leaders going to do something about the panhandlers on the street corners begging for money? Jobs are out there, but these panhandlers do not want to work.

Many of the panhandlers claim to be veterans or handicapped. Yet, I see them get into cars they parked not far from where they beg .

What kind of image is this for outsiders coming to our city? There is help out there if people want it.

Wake up, Toledo. If you are going to give your money away, give to a charitable organization.

JOE BERGER

Talmadge Road