To the editor: Never forget warriors at Pearl Harbor

Pearl Harbor survivor Armando "Chip" Galella, center, and his son Michael lay a wreath in the Hudson river during a ceremony commemorating the Pearl Harbor anniversary.

I read your recent article on Pearl Harbor with great interest ( Dec. 8, “Pearl Harbor survivors remember attack”). Sadly, only about 20 survivors were able to attend this year’s 76th anniversary due to advancing age.

My wife and I were in Honolulu in December, 1986, when the 45th anniversary took place. Pearl Harbor survivors were all over the island in great numbers. We took a boat tour of the harbor and were near the USS Utah at 7:55, which was when the first planes attacked in 1941.

Some of those survivors were on our tour, and you could tell by the look in their eyes that the anguish was still there. As the tour continued, the guide described the destruction and carnage on that horrendous day. There was not a dry eye on board.

We ran into several survivors thereafter. They said to a man that they did not consider themselves a hero and were only doing their job. For their sake, we must always remember Pearl Harbor.

RICHARD KETTEMAN

Sylvania

Be fair when Trump is ousted

The Blade’s Dec. 10 editorial bade “good riddance” to Rep. John Conyers and Sen. Al Franken.

President Trump has also been accused of sexual harassment. I look forward to The Blade bidding him “good riddance.”

KARIN JACOBSON

Waterville

God was watching in Alabama

Roy Moore said God would speak in this election. She did.

AL PALMER

Lambertville, Mich.