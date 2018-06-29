To the editor: A Toledo Marine's role in WWI

This is the 100th anniversary of the World War I battle of Belleau Wood, which took place from June 1 to 26, 1918. An unidentified Toledo Marine played a big part in the outcome.

The French were in full retreat and the Germans had the momentum and were advancing toward Paris. The French Commander told the American Marine Commander to retreat, and the Marine Commander pretended not to hear him. He set up his troops in a field, including a machine-gunner from Toledo, according to Miracle at Belleau Wood by Alan Axelrod, and waited for the Germans to come out of the woods.

When they did, the kid from Toledo waited until they got close, then “mowed them down like wheat.” The French, who hadn’t retreated yet, said they had never seen such marksmanship as the Marines provided, even at great distances. Despite three efforts to come out of the woods, the Germans never made it.

On June 26, 1918, Major Shearer sent the message, “Woods now entirely U.S. Marines.” The kid from Toledo was given great credit for stopping the Germans. While that was not the end of the war, that was the end of the German advance. The Germans nicknamed the Marines at Belleau Wood the Devil Dogs, a name which still is used today.

Having grown up in Toledo, and having served as a Marine, I always thought it was cool that a kid from Toledo played a large part in stopping the Germans in World War I.

DAN KIRK

Kennesaw, Ga.

Ruling keeps cities accountable

I’m in favor of the Ohio Supreme Court rule against the city of Toledo regarding traffic cameras (June 21, “Ohio Supreme Court upholds financial penalties on camera cities”).

Toledo states that they are being penalized. The money withheld from the city will now hold the City of Toledo accountable for where that money is spent. Toledo currently puts this money in a general account that is spent wherever they please. The ruling puts cities like Toledo to the test of whether this is truly all about safety or, in fact, about revenue.

DAWN AUGUSTYNIAK

Maumee

America is not what it used to be

I no longer recognize my country. That fact both saddens and scares me. Our President bashes the press, the judicial system, his own cabinet, and anyone who disagrees with him.

He has marginalized relationships with our allies while befriending brutal dictators.

The trade war he relishes will end up costing us all.

His immigration policy shows his total lack of humanity and empathy for those seeking a safer life. We are a nation of immigrants. Meanwhile, the rest of the world is shaking its head in disbelief.

I only hope that there will be a demonstration regarding immigration in Toledo on June 30. I will be the first one in line.

SUE HAFT

Temperance

