To the editor: A new age

History is divided into time segments to describe social, economic, and political trends. There are the Dark Ages, the Middle Ages, the Renaissance, and the Enlightenment, which gave birth to our democracy with the growth of reason, individualism, and separation of church and state. What age are we in now?

Dennis Hoff, a pimp who owns several brothels and is a strong Trump supporter, won the Republican primary for his congressional district in Nevada with strong support from the evangelical community. He is favored to win the election.

Our President implemented a policy that has led to 2,000 children being taken from their asylum seeking parents. There is no organized way to reunite these families. Some of these boys and girls may never see their parents again.

Recently, the President met with the brutal Dictator of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, describing him in glowing terms. A few days before, he belittled our long-standing allies.

Under the current administration, scientific reports are being suppressed or ignored. Pillars of our democracy such as our free press and our justice system are regularly denounced. War heroes are mocked and lies are alternate facts.

Every year, more children in their schools are slaughtered. The School Safety Commission appointed by the President will look for solutions without discussing gun violence.

When wrong is right and lies are truths, I think we are in the age of insanity.

JANICE GLATZER

West Toledo

Can officials properly handle funds?

The Blade’s recent article about the handling of the Community Development Block Grant funds by Toledo officials sounds like a broken record (June 20, “3 additional community organizations to receive block grant funding”).

Mismanagement and conflicts in the spending of public funds is all too common. Why do we think that public officials have the knowledge and experience to spend millions of dollars wisely?

The Blade could help all of us by demanding an annual audit of the use of these funds. Maybe this will eliminate some of the waste.

BILL JILEK

Port Clinton

