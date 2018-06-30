To the editor: The ODE, not TPS, is in trouble

The Ohio Department of Education recently punished 17 people for their role in Toledo Public Schools’ data scrubbing scandal. THE BLADE

The recent censure and discipline of Toledo Public Schools employees is really an indictment of the Ohio Department of Education and its failure to provide adequate guidance and oversight of the processes involved.

TPS officials asked ODE prior to the data scrubbing allegations for guidance regarding how they should manage the student records in question. I’ve seen the documentation, and it forms a compelling case that TPS and its employees did not engage in conduct unbecoming of the teaching profession. ODE never responded, even though it is its responsibility to assist school districts with the concerns that TPS employees are now facing disciplinary consequences for. In absence of such guidance, TPS administrators acted in good faith in their efforts to assure that student achievement was accurately represented on the state report cards.

The district also, as reported by The Blade, turned themselves in. When it became obvious that improprieties may have occurred, they self-reported the problem. Further, they contacted outside counsel to audit their processes and actions.

This case goes back to reports from 2010. This is far from a speedy investigation. Facts are fuzzy and discipline is not effective when applied so long after the alleged transgressions. The penalties serve no purpose but to deflect the blame and responsibility from the ODE. Had the ODE responded to the concerns and questions of TPS administrators, this whole situation could have been avoided.

The scrubbing of student data did not impact the final results. In fact, subsequent revisions of grade cards after the fact showed improvement in some areas but no change in most of the areas tested.

The ODE is acting as judge, jury, and executioner. It is a conflict of interest for ODE to be responsible for the testing process and act as the investigator and judge in any case involving alleged transgressions. The ODE is itself judged by the state report card which is an amalgamation of all district results. Perhaps this is why it took an investigation by state auditor Dave Yost to get ODE to act.

TPS should actively fight the disciplinary actions imposed upon employees. ODE used their power to suspend employee licenses and impact the livelihood of the involved employees to coerce admissions of guilt and acceptance of the penalties reported.

TPS should immediately have their attorney file for an injunction halting the enforcement of all employee penalties imposed until the case is adequately adjudicated in the courts. It is the ODE that should be on trial in this case. They failed TPS and residents of Ohio by not providing timely, explicit directions for how TPS employees should have proceeded. They are now covering their own inadequacies by pointing the finger at TPS employees.

STEVEN FLAGG

West Toledo

Strong unions make a better community

In America and in Ohio, we have always embraced the value of working together to improve our communities and build better lives for our families. In our towns and neighborhoods, we join together on the basis of shared values to contribute to the common good through our churches and community organizations, and we teach this approach to our children.

We find strength in our connections with one another. For generations, unions and professional organizations have been part of that picture. I know because I’m a member of Toledo Federation of Teachers here in Toledo. Unions make a difference in everyday life for everyone in Toledo including those not in a union. Moreover, union members like me fight for good jobs, a living wage and the opportunity for our children to receive the quality education they deserve.

The Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Janus vs. AFSCME is a direct attack on the unity and stability that unions have worked hard to secure for working people. The billionaires and corporate interests behind the case want to destroy our ability to speak up for ourselves and our communities. They know that strong unions are one of the last fortresses blocking their path to total control of our economy and our democracy.

However, the teachers, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and others who deliver the public services that keep our communities safe and vibrant won’t be silenced. We’ll stick together because, as union members, we strongly believe in our right to join together. We know that strong unions give us a voice in our workplaces and in making a better future for our children and our communities.

KEVIN DALTON

South Toledo

Editor’s note: Mr. Dalton is the president of the Toledo Federation of Teachers, Local 250.

Toledo legend still impressive

Carmen Williamson, one of the best boxers to ever represent Toledo, twice defeated future world champion Davey Moore. Williamson later became the first black international boxing official from the U.S. In 1984, Williamson was the first black man to referee in the Olympic Boxing Games.

Mr. Williamson has conducted boxing clinics in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, Mexico, Canada, and all over the U.S. He is known around the world as one of the finest boxing referees.

At over 90 years of age, Carmen is still in respectable boxing shape.

TOM FALVEY

Sylvania

Harley-Davidson’s smart decision

President Trump feels slighted because Wisconsin-based Harley-Davidson, the company he fawned over two months ago at the White House, is now shipping some of its manufacturing to Europe.

They are doing this to avoid paying a tariff of over $2,200 for each motorcycle it sells in Europe. The President, above all others, must realize it’s all about money. This is not unlike the Tennessee-made Volkswagens or Kentucky-made Toyotas that are sold to American customers. No tariff there.

For the last six years, Ford and General Motors have been making and selling cars in China for Chinese customers to avoid tariffs. If the tariff war escalates, it will be sooner rather than later that other U.S. companies will realize they will save money by moving their plants overseas.

This is just the opposite of what President Trump ran on in 2016.

STEVEN KRAMER

Perrysburg

