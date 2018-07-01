To the editor: Help America's farmers

Fermentation tanks stand at the Mid Missouri Energy ethanol plant in Malta Bend, Missouri in September 2010. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Patrick Fallon. Patrick Fallon Enlarge

There is a crisis in rural America, hurting family farmers. Low commodity prices, worsened by harsh foreign tariffs, exacerbate the problem and severely limit the farmer’s ability to be profitable. Commodity prices are at a 12-year low, and in the past five years, farm income has plummeted by 50 percent. Something can and must be done to level the playing field, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is in the position to push for pro-farm programs with workable and practical farm policy in Washington, D.C.

Secretary Perdue’s first goal should be to increase production of American biofuels, specifically ethanol, per the Renewable Fuel Standard signed into law in 2007 by President George W. Bush. Ethanol is made from crops grown in Ohio and around the nation. Following through on the president’s pledge to push for pro-farm, pro-growth policy should top his to-do list. Additionally, he and others should strongly urge Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt to fix the outdated rules restricting sales of E15 — fuel containing 15 percent ethanol — during the summer months.

The EPA has unfortunately been dragging its feet too long when it comes to opening up competition in the fuel market. Secretary Perdue must stay focused on increasing opportunities for farmers and offering cost-effective options at the pump for Ohio consumers.

ROGER WISE

Fremont

Editor’s note: Mr. Wise was a former President of the Ohio Farmers Union

What it means to be presidential

Isn’t it ironic that, while President Trump continues to call out the fake media for fake news as he has publicly done at the G-7 meetings and the recent North Korea summit, he fails to realize that a large portion of the American public considers him a fake president who sadly lacks the moral and professional attributes that would make him truly presidential?

STEVE RETTIG

Archbold, Ohio

