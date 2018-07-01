To the editor: Be aware of underage drinking

Parents should strive to maintain an open dialogue with their children to discourage them from drinking. Getty Images/Robin Marchant Enlarge

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported underage drinking among high school students has dropped to a new historic low, declining 41 percent since the survey began in 1991. Additionally, the percentage of teens who reported driving when they had been drinking or riding with a driver who had been drinking also continues to decline.

While these are very positive trends, parents must remain vigilant against underage drinking. Research shows that most youth who drink obtain alcohol from their home or from other adults. Be aware of your teen’s activity both inside and outside of the home and make clear that you disapprove of underage drinking.

Importantly, strive to maintain an open dialogue with your children. While parents often think their teens are not listening to them, research also shows parents have the greatest influence over their decision regarding alcohol consumption.

SAM ZAKHARI

Washington, D.C.

Editor’s note: Mr. Zakhari is senior vice president of the Science for the Distilled Spirits Council.

Politicians don’t stand with you

Joyce Chapple’s June 16 op-ed warning us of the demise of Social Security and Medicare fails to mention that the senior recipients of these two programs paid into them for decades, unlike recipients of welfare and Medicaid (June 16, “Sherrod Brown stands with Ohio’s seniors”).

Senator Brown and the rest of Congress are quietly decimating two good programs by redirecting much of their funding to Medicaid and welfare benefits. Instead of standing with seniors, Sen. Brown has ripped them off while spending every other generation of taxpayers into a $21 trillion debt hole.

So remember this at voting time: Current members of Congress and their minions will tell you they stand with you, but they won’t mention why Medicare and Social Security are going under while welfare, disability, and Medicaid are staying well funded.

JIM BROWER

Oregon

