To the editor: Gun safety, not elimination

A Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Muddy Girl Sport rifle chambered in .22 LR is shown in front of a rack of other rifles at Duke's Sport Shop in New Castle, Pa. on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Sales of firearms slowed dramatically after the election of President Donald Trump in 2016. American Outdoor Brands, which owns Smith & Wesson, said revenue fell by one-third over the past three months. The company said demand dropped in December and January, before the shootings in Parkland, Florida, and the debates on gun laws that followed. The company doesn't expect sales to improve much over the next 18 months. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) AP Enlarge

I read your editorial about Indiana’s law passed in 2004 that requires police officers to provide the court a written statement justifying the seizure of a gun Second Amendment absolutists are correct, this is a slippery slope that California has slid down (March 29, “School safety is just a start”).

I believe this, if misused, violates the Fourth Amendment. “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses... and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause.”

Every law pushed by the anti-gun zealots are not to promote gun safety but total elimination of gun ownership. Every country that has taken guns from their citizens experience higher levels of crime and violence to their citizens. Gun registration has always led to gun confiscation.

RAYMOND M. ELIEFF

North Toledo

Click here to submit a letter to the editor

ICE employees should not have followed orders

I find it extremely difficult how the border patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees can separate children from their parents during the latest immigration crisis. I have had a great deal of jobs during my life. Before I would separate these children from their parents, I would do just about anything. Their explanations of “I am just doing my job” are not a good excuse.

TOM POMEROY

Waterville

Follow @BladeOpinion