To the editor: What changed our civility?

The Blade’s June 27 editorial “United States of Intolerance” focuses on the incivility gripping our nation. People who would normally practice restraint no longer care about the vehemence of words or provocativeness of actions.

The editorial cited prior elected officials at the highest levels of government in both parties putting aside political differences in order to work together for the common good.

Presidents Obama and Reagan led through tolerance and common decency. Perhaps this shows that when a president offers respect, his example sets a tone for the rest of society.

Today, we have a leader who has demeaned women, publicly ridiculed a handicapped man, disrespected the sorrow of Gold Star parents, painted all Mexicans and Muslims with the same brush of criminality, insulted our closest allies, separated children from their parents, and frequently lacked truthfulness in speeches and tweets.

The current presidential disregard for others makes intolerant behavior appear acceptable. The filter that offered a willingness to consider alternate viewpoints is gone. Words and actions showing civility disappeared with it.

CAROL BAKER

Elmore

Doesn’t matter what they look like

The caption running alongside a June 24 front page picture highlighted Police Chief George Kral’s pursuit of greater diversity in hiring. The corresponding article was a commendable report on the state of our exemplary police force in Toledo.

That said, if ever I find myself in the unfortunate position of needing the care of a first responder, I’m not going to care what he or she looks like. My only concern will be his or her ability to perform the job with excellence.

GREG SCHLUETER

Holland

Parking fees hurt businesses

The quickest way to kill downtown Toledo’s lunch business is to start handing out parking tickets. Downtown Toledo business owners have a unique way of encouraging people to explore their businesses by allowing free parking from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Why would anyone want to change a good thing?

Parking downtown at a free meter allows someone plenty of time to meet friends for lunch without having to worry about setting the alarm on their watch or phone to run out to their car to feed the meter. I think it’s great that the mayor wants to make improvements to downtown Toledo. But will a few dimes and nickels collected between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. be enough money to fund these projects? What happened to the money raised by the 0.75 percent income tax that was passed in 2016?

The city seems to have forgotten about all that money.

GEORGE WEIDNER

West Toledo

