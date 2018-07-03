To the editor: Leaders set tone of incivility

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, left, walks past White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, right, after speaking to the media. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Your June 27 editorial “United States of Intolerance” was appropriate in every sentence. The fourth paragraph addressing “common sense, and its cousins common courtesy and common decency cut across concepts and abstractions and the cultural fads of the moment” highlighted a serious concern of every decent American.

However, look to the timeline when this type of language became commonplace. This pervasive incivility rarely occurred during former Presidents George Bush or Barack Obama’s administrations. When the leadership of our country engages in bombastic tweets and crude remarks, this current situation should come as no surprise.

DIANNE BRANDT

Sylvania

Click here to submit a letter to the editor

Lead law will be costly to homeowners and the city

The all-wise politicians and the well-intentioned do-gooders have wreaked havoc on the city of Toledo by passing the economically devastating lead law.

According to this law, all residential rental properties must be inspected, at a considerable cost to the owner, and then remediated, also at a considerable cost to the owner, if oil-based paint which contains lead is present.

Houses built before 1970 that have not be updated or renovated will contain oil-based lead paint, and they will fail the lead wipe test. The extremely low rent in certain neighborhoods will not cover the cost to repaint and the landlord will have no choice but to abandon the property.

Which areas of the city would this effect? Which areas of the city contain old, low rent housing stock? The inner city, the Old North End, the Old South End, the East Side — it seems like most of the city. I have read that the home abandonment rate for residential rental real estate in the city is presently at 14 percent.

I wonder how high that rate will go. Toledo will be made up of whole neighborhoods which have been abandoned. Crime will skyrocket and the poorest, most vulnerable people will suffer with nowhere to live.

For Toledo coffers this could turn out to be the all-time revenue generator, $50 per day, $10,000 maximum per property for non-compliance.

This could make the traffic camera scam look small time.

If a judge overrules the bungled, amateurish, council-backed legislation, then the city will have a lot of legal problems to deal with.

STEPHEN G. SPITLER

West Toledo

Follow @BladeOpinion