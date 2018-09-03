To the editor: Violence will not solve abuse

Victims of clergy sexual abuse and their family members react as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on Aug. 14. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

I am furious and devastated at priests abusing children. I know some women who were abused by priests when they were in school. But I am also furious at The Blade for printing the Aug. 29 letter to the editor which called for the castration of seminarians. I don’t think Gandhi or Martin Luther King Jr. would ever want such violence.

I am a cradle Catholic who consecrated her life to God and to the church. My heart has been broken but I want everyone to know that there are many fine, honorable, dedicated, and holy priests.

I, of course, wish all of this would go away. There are changes, options that I think our Church needs. I need to pray, hope, trust — that is what I am asked to do.

I do trust that God will help our church through this difficult time. I ask God daily for healing for each person who has been abused —especially by a priest. I ask that we see that there are many holy, dedicated priests, Bishops who give love to others every day. Please support them. We are sorry for what has happened.

MARGARET COLLINS

West Toledo

Click here to submit a letter to the editor

Part of the problem

I hope the mayors of all the suburbs of Toledo read the recent article in The Blade about how the city of Toledo wants everybody to vote on the new commission so they can do whatever they want about the water (Aug. 14, “Toledo council postpones regional water vote”). If the suburbs suggest anything, the Toledo City Council will just turn it down no matter if it is a good idea or not.

Toledo doesn’t want anybody telling them what to do. All they want is for us to sign new contracts so they can charge what they want. They need us, the citizens, to pay off the big debt that they have. The people can vote however they want, but it doesn’t matter to them. That is why Lucas County won’t leave Toledo. They are part of the problem.

FRED GIBSON

Perrysburg

Jeep books in more locations

I was a little surprised and disappointed that, after some investigation, I could only buy the latest version of Toledo Loves Its Jeep, published by The Blade, online. It’s not available at Barnes and Noble or other bookstores, like the first edition.

Also, I would assume it would be a great promotion for Jeep dealers to have hard copies available for sale to create “foot traffic” in their showrooms and try to sell Jeeps. Kind of a no-brainer to me since Toledo-area Jeep dealerships spend thousands of dollars with The Blade.

JAC FRIEND

North Toledo

Follow @BladeOpinion