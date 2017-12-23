Notable Toledoans share favorite holiday memory, gift

It’s Christmas Eve, a time of anticipation, celebration, even reflection. To that end, we asked some notable Toledoans to share a favorite holiday memory or gift received.

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur says her favorite holiday gift was a pair of "single blade white leather ice skates." THE BLADE

Marcy Kaptur, U.S. House of Representatives

“One of my fondest holiday memories is receiving a gift of new, single blade white leather ice skates and driving to Sleepy Hollow with my brother, our father, Steve, and his brother, my Uncle Pete, to skate freestyle on the frozen pond. Large bonfires burned in huge blackened steel barrels around the perimeter where we would gather to warm up in the frigid night air. I quickly learned how to distinguish where the pond’s ice was fully frozen and where it was not.”

Zack Vassar, president and CEO of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra

“I grew up in Old Orchard [neighborhood], and Bob and Sue Savage have this huge Christmas tree taller than their house. I could see it from my bedroom window and for me that always signified that Christmas was here. They still have it. It’s even taller. Now, my daughter always wants to go and see it, because these days it means Christmas to her.”

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson

Her favorite memory or tradition was "getting together with all the kids from" her church and baking cookies to deliver to the elderly church members.

Diane Larson, anchor WTVG-Channel 13

“Love being with my family every year, which is the best gift always. One of my favorite ‘things’ was the LP Trick of the Tail by Genesis when I was in high school. I have memories of playing that album on the living room stereo console in my childhood home in Canton, Ohio, over and over and over again on Christmas Day (must have driven my parents and sisters nuts!) I later saw Genesis in concert at the old Richfield Coliseum and knew every word to every song and sang along loudly. I still know (almost) every word.”



Daniel Thomas, Bishop of Toledo Diocese

“One of the best gift’s I could receive is a Spiritual Banquet. Having someone give me the gift of prayer, whether that is their own prayers or an enrollment in, for example, a novena of Masses or a year of prayer from a religious congregation of consecrated men or women; [it] is an inestimable gift of love, support and encouragement.”

Michigan's head coach Jim Harbaugh says a set of NFL bedding was his favorite childhood gift. Blade/Katie Rausch Enlarge

Toledo native Jim Harbaugh, University of Michigan head football coach

His favorite gift as a child was a set of NFL bedding: sheets, comforter and pillowcases. "They had all the logos of the teams."

Brian Kennedy, Director Toledo Museum of Art

“My best holiday gift was part of a TMA Secret Santa staff effort a few years ago. Jason, one of our brilliant and gifted preparators, handmade me a little wooden packing case and postcard stand so I could put up a new art postcard in my office every week. I still use it. Fabulous!”

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says watching his grandchildren open Christmas presents is his favorite part of the holiday season. THE BLADE

John Tharp, Sheriff Lucas County

“It's so much fun to watch grandchildren tear open their Christmas boxes and watching their gifts pop out.” His favorite gifts to receive are letters from the grandchildren. “Those are gifts of love, showing time and effort into writing.”

Renee Palacios, executive director, Family House shelter

"Two years ago, my mom was in critical condition at Toledo Hospital and she woke up Christmas Day. It was truly a miracle."



Toledo Mayor-Elect Wade Kapszukiewicz

Christmas 1979, when he was 7-years-old, and received an electronic football game. "Back in those days, that gift came with the electric board that always shook and it came with the two teams from the previous Superbowl, which was Superbowl XIII. That year it was the Cowboys and the Steelers.” Three or four years later, when the youngster realized his favorite team, the Detroit Lions, were not likely to make the Superbowl, he and his mother painted the Cowboy players to the Lions’ colors.



Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Romules Durant says his favorite holiday memory is playing in the 1995 Las Vegas Bowl as a member of the Toledo Rockets. The Blade/Lori King

Romules Durant, Superintendent Toledo Public Schools

“Playing in the 1995 Las Vegas Bowl (December 14, 1995). The University of Toledo Rockets came into the game with a 10-0-1 record and won in overtime by a score of 40-37. A few weeks later, we received our MAC championship rings – I proudly wear my ring every day. I cherish the memories surrounding that football season and the excitement of winning the Las Vegas Bowl.”



Gary Shores, co-host of Shores & Steel, K100-FM

“We always waited til the kids went to bed Christmas Eve to put up the tree and decorations. When our kids were about 3, 5, and 7, we'd make them wait on the stairs coming down from their bedrooms while we got everything ready in the living room. Then to see their eyes when they saw the tree and all the presents for the first time. There's nothing better!”