New year's resolutions for pet owners

While I am generally prone to making resolutions that are simple to maintain, like not juggling porcupines, this year I have some resolutions for our pets that will help keep them happy and healthy for the coming year. A few simple steps can improve your companions’ mental and physical health and even help you reach some of your goals in the new year.

Gary Thompson Enlarge

Mental health markers are very difficult to quantify in older pets, but there has been recent research into the role that environmental enrichment and engagement play in preventing cognitive decline in domestic animals.

I’m not suggesting starting Sudoku puzzles with your pet, but creating challenges in your home and structured play all have been shown to improve benchmark mental functions in older pets. Your cat can work for treats in food puzzles that are available, and some can even be easily made out of old plastic water bottles. Remember, cats engage in prey-based play that mimics something they might eat in the wild like insects, rodents, or birds, so offer all three types to establish what your cat prefers.

You can teach old dogs new tricks, and the process of learning a new skill will keep the neurons firing. Start simply by expanding on something he already has down pat to build new skills. Some challenges can even increase activity and agility, such as going around or over obstacles to reach a treat or reward. Remember, a hungry dog is a motivated dog, so work on these skills before mealtime, and use treats as payment for a job well done.

It should come as no surprise that obesity is widespread in our pets, and resolving to shed a few pounds will have tremendous health benefits. Diabetes, metabolic diseases, and added strain on joints are all negative consequences of being overweight in pets, so striving for controlled weight loss is ideal.

Rapid weight loss in cats can trigger liver failure, so no crash diets, please. Hopefully you are now engaging in some play time with your cat, so that will help burn more calories, since restricting food alone will have limited benefits. Your dog can become a regular partner on your walks or runs, and eventually he will probably let you know if you start to slack off on getting outside in meeting your own goals.

Diet changes can help, but limiting calories and treats will set you up for success. Every food has differing caloric density, so establish what is needed for your pet and then cut 5 to 10 percent for each weight milestone. Switch to low-calorie treats like baby carrots, and if your pet is a free-feeder, establish a schedule. It might be a hassle initially, but after a few days everyone will adjust. A good target is to shed about 1 to 2 percent of your pet’s body weight each month until you hit your goal.

Your veterinarian’s office can help you track your pet’s weight and help you establish a program, as well. Please enjoy your holiday season, and hopefully these simple resolutions will keep you and your pets safe and happy in the new year.

Questions for Dr. Gary Thompson can be emailed to askthevet@theblade.com or mailed to The Blade, Attn. Ask the Vet, 541 N. Superior St. Toledo, OH., 43660. Dr. Thompson regrets that he cannot answer individual letters.