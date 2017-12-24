Christmas trees embody the spirit of giving

Christmas Eve inspires both sweet and sad stories around the world. Surely in Toledo there are enough of each to think about as we gather around the Christmas tree to celebrate the season of giving.

Shelley Hickman with the Christmas tree that won the People's Choice award at Lenawee Country Club. THE BLADE/MARY ALICE POWELL

One of the most tender holiday stories that proves Toledo has a big heart was told at the Ability Center luncheon. Fittingly, the luncheon was held at the Toledo Club, where 38 magnificently decorated trees are displayed, as a Christmas tree is the heart of the story.

There is little doubt that many of the 80 people who heard the story told by Alice Schorling, Ability Center Auxiliary president, and Brianna Gruber, director of program development and marketing, are thinking tonight of the single mother and her three children who are gathered around their tree.

It is not just a Christmas tree and certainly it is not as lavishly decorated as those in the Toledo Club Parade of Trees.

It is the one that came with all of the other gifts of toys and food they received after the Ability Center staff and auxiliary members were alerted to their situation.

The mother and her children had escaped abuse in Georgia to come to Toledo because they have family here. The Ability Center was notified of their dire straits by a neighbor, a mother whose child who had gone to play with one of the children in the home. When the girl went home, she told her mother that there were not only no toys but no furniture and that the mother and children piled up their few belongings to sleep on as the weather got colder.

Upon hearing the plight, Ms. Gruber sent emergency emails to the staff and auxiliary members, who responded with a truckload of merchandise for the family.

Of all the gifts, which ranged from beds and mattresses to warm clothes, toys, and food, the mother singled out one thing that she was most grateful for and that brought tears to her eyes. It was the Christmas tree that, we are certain, is brightly lit tonight as a symbol of giving to those in need. Added to the “big heart” record: An Ability Center staff member donated the fully decorated, lighted tree from her home to give to the family.

The auxiliary’s support of the Ability Center was further proven when Ms. Schorling presented Tim Harrington, executive director, with a check for $28,000 raised by the auxiliary primarily through the annual October fashion show.

The Toledo Club’s exquisitely decorated trees represent community support and are on display until Jan. 1, when the silent auction bids close. The trees were designed and donated by individuals and companies. Several donors selected the charity that will receive the proceeds from the silent auction. Recipients should be pleased. The starting bid on most trees is $300.

Creative themes were carried out by the tree designers with bold, stunning decorations. Owls and birds were prominent, and Harry Potter’s hat and Frosty the Snowman were among the tree toppers instead of the more traditional angels and stars.

Kevin and Cynthia Matus were chairmen of the Holiday Parade of Trees.

Adrian celebrates Festival of Trees

That a beautifully designed Christmas tree is a form of art and that the artist deserves recognition is celebrated each year at the Charity Ball Festival of Trees in Adrian, a formal event presented by Kappa Kappa Epsilon sorority and the Lenawee Community Foundation with ProMedica and ProMedica Bixby and Herrick hospitals as sponsors.

Before dinner, a live auction, and dancing to the Dan Kesterke Band at the Lenawee Country Club, guests had an hour to view and vote on the magnificent trees that were exhibited throughout the club, with 15 fine art pieces ranging from paintings, sculpture, and carvings to glass and tile work presented by regional artists.

When the People’s Choice votes in the tree competition were tallied, the award went to Shelley Hickman and her bejeweled pink tree with a “Puttin’ On the Ritz” theme.

Ms. Hickman not only delighted the crowd with a pink tree, glitzy with jewelry, but she wore pink to complement her creation.

“It’s the first time I ever dressed to match a tree,” she said.

It took several months to find the more than 30 jeweled broaches used to create the winning work of art. Ms. Hickman said that the jewelry camefrom all over the world and that eBay was her primary source.

And, why, Ms. Hickman, did you decide on such a fashionable design? “I am partial to diamonds and rhinestones with a little pink thrown in,” she said.

Debbie Farver was the high bidder of $2,500 for Ms. Hickman’s tree. The purchase included a week at St. Simons Island in Georgia.

Other tree designers were Stephanie Clark, Barrett’s Flowers and Gardens, Adrian; Anna Flora, Flora Works, Tecumseh, and Helen Miller, Flowers and Such, Adrian.

The proceeds from the auction of the trees and art pieces will be used for the charitable work of the sponsors. KKE ‘s main charities are children and women, including preschool, homeless youth, literacy, and shoes and boots for children.

The Lenawee foundation is a nonprofit that works primarily through permanently endowed funds. Earnings from the endowed funds are used for grants to benefit civic projects, culture, health, education, and social services.

Mary Alice Powell is a retired Blade food editor. Contact her at: poseypowell@aol.com.