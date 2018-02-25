Searching for the perfect meal for a finicky feline

The pot of fresh greenery on the windowsill is a breath of spring with a purpose that makes Geranium happy and puts a smile on my face.

The vivid green sprouts are oats, grown from seed in a small container for the 22-year-old cat. They can be planted any time of the year, but now seemed the right time as we are teetering between more winter and maybe an early spring.

I was surprised that the $4 Oat Garden Kit worked, because so much stuff that I buy doesn’t. But this time the investment paid off, and my sweet Geranium is a happy camper.

She has always been a grass eater, but not any grass on the lawn. She is a connoisseur of grasses and sniffs out the perfect kind that pleases her stomach. The grass exercise was, of course, much easier to accomplish at Posey Lake, where we had two acres to inspect and I could let her roam the property without fear of her being hit by a car.

Here in Grand Rapids on our postage-stamp lot, I do take her outdoors in summer and set her in the grass, but I watch every move she makes. If she gets 4 feet from me, I grab her and bring her closer.

I too have come to have an eye for her preference in grasses when I go into the yard and select a handful of blades to put on her tray as a surprise treat. The picking is far more productive in summer, but I still can find a few green blades if I look closely under the leaves and bushes in late fall.

Now, the black senior cat with the sweet disposition is exuberant to have a whole dish of bright green sprouts just for herself. In feline gastronomy, it’s a fresh salad fit for the queen that she is.

If only the upcoming garden chores would be as easy as growing this little pot of oats. The kit contains everything needed. The oats are sprinkled from a packet over the dish of peat moss. Instructions say for best results to cover the seeds with the moss, which is easily done gently with fork tines. After pouring 2/3 cup of lukewarm water over the seeds and peat, the container top is placed on loosely, and the mini garden is left in a dark, cool place to germinate.

After five days, I peeked into the cupboard where the mini garden was hidden, and, sure enough, it was sprouted and ready to have a place of honor with the house plants in the window, where it continued to grow.

When the oats are placed in front of Geranium, she noses into them and eats with gusto. It almost brings tears to my eyes just seeing her eat with enthusiasm, because her lack of appetite has been a major challenge for several months.

In an effort to appease her, I buy all kinds of wet cat food, including the labels friends recommend, that the vet recommends, the grain free, the cheapest, and the most expensive. I thought I had hit the right food for her when I bought the cheapest tuna fish at the dollar store and she actually cleaned her dish a few times. But that changed, and we are back to trying many kinds and hoping it will taste as good to her as the oats do.

The senior cat with the long black fur and piercing green eyes dutifully stands by me as I open a can of food every morning and say, “Yum yum! You are going to love this one,” and put a tablespoon in her dish. It’s a good day if she eats even a teaspoon, but it’s more often another day of disappointment when she sniffs the food, looks up at me, and goes back to bed.

She does show some interest when she is served food curbside at her favorite bed. Some say Geranium is spoiled. I say, she deserves it.

In the average household with more than one cat, the other cats come to the rescue when food is left. That is not the case at my house. Lydia, the only other cat since Hemingway died in June, is not the least bit interested in canned food. She has always only eaten the dry food, which has been a concern because cats are carnivores and, I believe, should eat meat and poultry.

But, all the money, shopping, can opening, and dirty dishes are not done in vain. What Geranium leaves is taken outdoors to the welfare feeding station under the heat lamp. I believe, or at least I want to, that the stray black cat eats the food that is placed under the lamp, close to the big warm pillow. The lamp and the pillow are in the cats’ gazebo, which are covered with a tarp. The makeshift warm enclosure has been my way to help animals during the harsh winter.

Though I rarely see the black cat, there is a sizeable indentation in the pillow, so something finds comfort there. But I have also seen footprints larger than cat or rabbit tracks.

Whatever it is, I hope it enjoyed supper and a warm nap. When the welfare dish is checked in the morning, I am happy when it is empty.

The pillow is a keepsake I could never bare to get rid of. It was made by Mary Wallace, Toledo seamstress, for Digby, my beloved dog, and he slept on it for many years. There is no question that I would like another dog. This is the first time in my life I have been without one. Will I deliberately shop for one? Probably no.

But, there is always the impossible dream that a stray dog will come into the yard looking for a home and that I will be in the yard with dog treats, a bowl of food, fresh water, and a welcome greeting: “Come on in, I’ve been waiting for you.”

Mary Alice Powell is a retired Blade food editor. Contact her at poseypowell@aol.com.