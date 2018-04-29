Double the names, double the confusion

Being given a double first name can pose a lifetime conundrum that is downright disgusting and never totally solved.

The topic for this column obviously stems from my own name.

To put it bluntly, my name is Mary Alice. It was mother’s choice. It is on my birth certificate. Furthermore, I like it.

Therefore, my name is not Mary and it is not Mary A., but no matter how many corrections I send to companies by snail mail, email, and phone calls, they insist on not using my full name.

Seeing my ID as Mary Powell gives me chills.

I have no idea how many communications are trashed when they are incorrectly addressed, but none of course from family and friends who are aware of the personal preference.

In conversations with other double-named acquaintances, it became apparent that it is a widespread challenge that they have lived with since they learned as toddlers that their name was two words, and not one like their playmates, siblings, and parents.

After several years of frustration and trying to convince people what her full name is, Mary Pat Page solved the problem.

“I just pushed the two names together,” the Waterville nurse practicioner said.

Changing the spelling to Marypat has alleviated some of the problem.

“I used to say to my mother, ‘What were you thinking naming me like that?” she recalls.

Before joining the two names, Marypat always made it a habit when meeting people to say, ‘How do you do, I am Mary Pat,’ and putting a strong emphasis on Pat.

“Their response usually is, ‘It’s nice to know you, Mary.’ ”

It’s not just that being called Ruth is incorrect that disturbs Ruth Anne Walsh of Swanton.

Hearing Ruth without the Anne has a hard sound, she believes.

“Ruth alone is so hard. It has little flow. But adding the Anne makes it pleasing to the ear,” she said. “But as long as people don’t want to offend me calling me Ruth, I really don’t mind.”

In her profession, neither Ruth nor Ruth Anne is correct. As professor of criminal law and department chairman at Washtenaw College in Ypsilanti, Mich., students properly call her Professor Walsh.

She was named after a nun’s birth name.

“I would have preferred that I had been named Anastasia instead of Ruth Anne; that was Sister Mary Anastasia’s birth name.”

Mary Pat Connolly of Oak Harbor, Ohio, has a suggestion for people who insist on calling her only Mary.

She says to just call her MP, like military police.

Her mother, a registered nurse, named her only daughter Mary Pat Patricia Ann after a nun.

“Combination names get shortened to Mary or Pat. People even ask me if Pat is my last name. Very seldom am I called Mary Pat,” she says. “Regardless, I do love my name.

“I said I would never name girls a combination name because people just don’t get it unless they are your friends. I named my girls Megan and Maureen, names that are simple and pretty and very easy to remember.”

Mary Lou Merrill of Toledo says that she absolutely detests being called just Mary, but she does have a pleasant memory of how one person long ago tried to help.

Back in 1944 at the University of Toledo, Hazel Greiner, the registrar, said that she would be called Mary Lou.

“My name is really Mary Louise, but she said the university would refer to me as Mary Lou. I was so happy and because I was already upset being called just Mary,” she said, adding that the frustration continues in later life.

“It is so irritating to see my IDs wrong, and there doesn’t seem to be anything we can do about it,” she said. “Mary L. isn’t right either. That’s not my name.” Ironically, “Double” is Mary Lou’s family nickname, but it has nothing to do with her double name.

Adding a second name to Mary is probably the most common choice parents make when naming their darling baby girls. Mary is indeed a blessed name, but in my case I was named after my grandmother Mary Perkins, whom I adored. The Alice is for my mother’s sister Alice, a rural school teacher who died from typhoid fever contracted from water drank from a well.

I have tried hyphenating Mary and Alice, but that doesn’t work. In joining the two names in trial runs, the name only gets spelled wrong, often to Maryellis. I have also put Mary Alice in the first name space on forms, but it gets split.

Enter Mary Sue Miller into the conversation and with similar problems.

“Mary is not my identify,” the Coldwater, Mich., registered nurse said. “Just Mary is too common. When someone calls me Mary, it could be anybody. My name is Mary Sue, and that’s what I expect people to call me.”

There is one place that Mary Sue knows she will always be called by the full name. At the family restaurant, Sam’s Place in Blakeslee, Ohio, where she has been the hostess for more than 20 years, she is definitely Mary Sue.

Ask for Mary there, and you may not get a table because there just isn’t anyone there by that name or anyone who will answer to it.

Mary Alice Powell is a retired Blade food editor. Contact her at poseypowell@aol.com.