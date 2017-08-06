Local corner store program works to give easy access to fresh produce

Food desert. You’ve heard the term, but what does it really mean?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food deserts are “neighborhoods that lack healthy food sources;” in an urban setting, the nearest full-service grocery store offering fresh foods is a minimum of 1 mile away.

Grocers are often disinclined to invest in these neighborhoods, as studies have shown that they tend to have higher crime rates. And the customer base has limited financial resources, too, as the food desert designation also requires that at least one-fifth of the area’s residents live in poverty.

But a lack of fresh foods, and thus reliance upon non-perishable items — which are often processed, higher in fat and sodium and sugar, and which contain trans fats — can significantly and negatively affect health for people in these neighborhoods.

Some programs and businesses in the Toledo area are making efforts to alleviate the situation.

Eat Fresh Live Well is a collaboration between the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Live Well Greater Toledo, and Healthy Lucas County. Its Healthy Corner Store initiative recruits small, independently owned markets to sell fresh fruits and vegetables.

According to Melissa Hallenbeck, health educator and program coordinator with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, “to be in the program, markets have to carry a minimum of six produce items” and accept SNAP/EBT (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program/ Electronic Benefit Transfer). These stores share a similar goal: “They know they’re helping stores share a similar goal: “They know they’re helping the community,” she said.

Ms. Hallenbeck was quick to dispute one of the common misconceptions about those who live in the food deserts that benefit from the Healthy Corner Stores. In surveying thousands of customers, she said they do shop at grocery stores; they are not solely reliant upon convenience markets. In impoverished neighborhoods, residents still have access to rides.

Such residents tend to shop one or two times per month, rather than weekly, which is affected by transportation issues. Their own cars may be unreliable, several family members may need to share one car, or they may be dependent upon offers of rides from friends or relatives.

Buses can help with transportation. For example, those who live in the 43607 zip code can shop for fresh produce at the Up Market at 1941 Dorr St., one of two Healthy Corner Stores participants in the neighborhood, or can access two different Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority bus routes to get to full-service grocery stores.

Weather and mobility issues can make bus travel difficult, though, limiting options for buying and carrying groceries. And if major grocery shopping only occurs every few weeks, fresh produce will not last from one trip to the next.

Because shopping trips are so infrequent, customers are “buying basics at grocery stores,” Ms. Hallenbeck said, but still need to rely upon neighborhood markets as a supplement.

The Healthy Corner Stores are viewed as essential resources, then, both within the city limits and outside them.

Bonnie Ostrander, who owns the Stone Oak Marketplace, 1750 S. Crissey Rd., Holland, said that administrators had approached her about participating in the program after seeing a need in her semi-rural area, and she has been participating for a few months.

The grocers closest to her convenience mart are Aldi, Walmart, Walt Churchill’s Market, and two Krogers. But they range from three to seven miles away, or more, for her customer base.

Ms. Ostrander said that her market “is not your average corner store. I have a large grocery section.”

Stone Oak Marketplace carries more than the six varieties of fresh foods required by the Eat Fresh Live Well program; Ms. Ostrander said she offers tomatoes, corn, watermelon, cabbage, apples, lemons and limes, green peppers, and an array of seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Even though the fresh produce is “a loss leader” — something from which she doesn’t profit — she offers it for shoppers. “It’s a convenience,” she said. “This store is built on customer requests,” Ms. Ostrander said, and she strives to provide ingredients that shoppers want and will use.

The Healthy Corner Stores purchase their own produce for sale, and many of them rely upon Ciolino Fruit and Vegetable Market, 6750 Lewis Ave., Temperance, for reasonable prices since they are too small to purchase in bulk as larger markets can. The display cases for the items are built to order at the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center. “They’ve been fantastic,” Ms. Hallenbeck said. (Initially, Home Depot had assisted with the project.)

Market on the Green, another designated Healthy Corner Store that’s located on the first floor of ProMedica’s Ebeid Institute for Population Health, 1806 Madison Ave., opened in December, 2015. The site was chosen when the Uptown area was deemed a food desert, said store manager Anthony Goodwin, after studies showed a lack of access to groceries and fresh foods in downtown Toledo.

Market on the Green customers are a mix of budget-conscious people enrolled in SNAP and WIC (the Women, Infants, and Children nutritional program), Old West End residents interested in trendy local products; and downtown residents and commuters stopping in for a quick lunch or a few ingredients for a dinner, according to Mr. Goodwin.

“Market on the Green is amazing,” said Carolyn Gable Savory, who lives downtown. “It’s not for my regular weekly or bi-weekly grocery shopping, but it’s nice to know it’s there. I try to stop weekly to grab a couple things.”

“We’re really a staple kind of store,” said Mr. Goodwin. And “from listening to the neighborhood,” they’ve brought in more value brands to meet customers’ needs.

Thanks to the market’s supplier, Sam Okun Produce, “We’re able to get produce in seven days a week,” Mr. Goodwin said, which benefits shoppers with a continuous array of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Mr. Goodwin said that a mobile Market on the Green program is being initiated, with a proposed mid-August launch. It will employ a 20-foot unit outfitted with coolers and shelves to transport groceries — produce, meats, and dairy products — to 30 different sites throughout the city.

Contact Mary Bilyeu at mbilyeu@theblade.com, and follow her at facebook.com/​thebladefoodpage, bladefoodpage on Instagram, or @BladeFoodPage on Twitter.