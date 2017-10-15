Help local mission Box Out Hunger

For a $25 donation to Cherry Street Mission Ministries’ annual Box Out Hunger program, you can help ensure that a family in need will enjoy a hearty, wholesome Thanksgiving dinner. The organization’s goal is to feed 2,000 families or more this holiday season and provide them with a traditional feast of turkey, sweet potatoes, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese, and cranberry sauce.

Volunteers will be needed on Nov. 18 to help assemble and deliver grocery boxes. Churches and other organizations are encouraged to sponsor area families in partnership with the Mission.

For more information about volunteering to help with packing or deliveries, or to make a financial donation, go to bit.ly/2zkfwgS or contact Susan Graalman at sgraalman@cherrystreetmission.org or 419-214-3419.

Toledo Streets Scenes exhibit reception

Some of the area’s favorite caterers will suppor Toledo Streets Newspaper’s fall fund-raiser at a photography exhibit reception 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday being hosted by Toledo School for the Arts, 333 14th St. Those donating food for this special event include 7 Little Cupcakes, All Crumbs Artisan Bakery, Chef Tracy 419, Chef Ruiz on the Go, Flying Rhino Coffee, Fowl and Fodder, and Yer Mom’s House of Eats. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free items will be available.

Toledo Streets Newspaper is written and sold by its vendors and helps to lift people out of poverty by providing them with necessary skills and support to build new lives. On display will be more than 30 pictures of the city taken by the paper’s vendors, with prints and postcards of the images available for purchase.

For more information, email vendormanager@ToledoStreets.org. To purchase tickets at $50 per person, go to bit.ly/2z4pMcs. Tickets at the door will cost $60.

A Celebration of Wine and Food

The Toledo Animal Shelter Auxiliary invites you to join them from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for A Celebration of Wine and Food at Manhattan’s Restaurant, 1516 Adams St. You’ll get to sample four wines and enjoy an abundance of delicious hors d’oeuvres along with desserts.

Admission costs $40 per person in advance or $45 at the door, and all proceeds will benefit the shelter’s mission to care for homeless animals.

For more information, call 419-243-6675. To purchase tickets, go to toledoanimalshelter.com/auxiliary/events.html.

Lebanese Dinner at St. George Cathedral

From 12 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22, St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, 3754 Woodley Rd., will host its 72nd annual Lebanese Dinner, featuring a feast of delicious foods handmade by members of the church’s Ladies Benevolent Society. The menu includes green beans with meat, sfeeha (meat pies), baked kibbee, stuffed grape leaves, and Mediterranean salad. Raw kibbee will be available à la carte, and a bake sale will offer an assortment of traditional sweet treats.

The dinner costs $18 for adults and $10 for children, with both dine-in and carry-out options available. For more information, call 419-475-7054.

