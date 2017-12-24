Your meal can help save a golden retriever

Bob Evans Restaurant at 4805 Monroe St. will be doggedly supporting Golden Retriever Rescue Resource of Waterville from 8 a.m to 7 p.m. Jan. 17 as part of the Dine to Make a Difference community fund-raiser. On that date, 15 percent of diners’ checks will be donated to the organization, which rescues and re-homes animals throughout northwest and central Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana.

In order for a meal to qualify for the program, a flyer must be presented at the time of service; the paper can be found at bit.ly/2l0feFJ.

For more information, go to facebook.com/goldenrescue or contact the organization at grrradoption@yahoo.com (preferred) or 888-980-1326.

A Taste for Change in Dayton

Registration is now open for A Taste for Change, the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association's 39th annual conference, which will be held Feb. 15 through 17 at the Dayton Convention Center. Farmers, gardeners, local food and green living enthusiasts, and others are invited to attend the state’s largest meet-up dedicated to sustainable food and farming.

“The conference is three days of learning, networking, sharing, and breaking bread with an inspiring and growing community of farmers and local food advocates," said OEFFA program director Renee Hunt in a statement.

The keynote speakers are Jeff Moyer, executive director of the Rodale Institute and author of Organic No-Till Farming, and investigative journalist Stacy Malkan, co-founder and co-director of the nonprofit group U.S. Right to Know. A variety of networking and educational opportunities will be offered, including workshops for beginning farmers and those involved with urban agriculture. The Cream of the Crop Banquet, featuring locally sourced foods, will be held 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

Early bird registration continues until Jan. 18 with this price structure: Adults, $160 for OEFFA members, $220 for non-members; students ages 13 and up, $80 for members, $105 for non-members. Registration for the extracurricular Food and Farm School programs — Grazing School, Produce Safety Alliance Food Safety Training Course, Restorative Health From Your Backyard, and Finding and Funding Your Farm — cost $80 a piece for members and $100 for non-members.

For more information and to register, go to oeffa.org/conference2018.

José Andrés restaurant coming to Ohio

Beefsteak, the vegetable-centric, fast casual restaurant created by award-winning chef José Andrés, will open its first location in Ohio in March at the Cleveland Clinic. It will operate in partnership with Bon Appétit Management and join the other sites located in Washington, Bethesda, Md., and Philadelphia.

While the menu is vegetarian and vegan-friendly, it is designed to appeal to omnivores with freshly prepared vegetables, grains, and proteins (including some meat options). The restaurant describes itself as celebrating “the incredible, unsung power of vegetables — which are sexy, robust, flavorful, and satisfying! We showcase each season’s bounty as well as year-round favorites to create a hearty, oh-so-delicious meal you can feel good about.”

The new location will be at the Crile Building, 9500 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. For more information, go to beefsteakveggies.com.

