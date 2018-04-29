Festival combines two of our favorite things: Beer and bacon

Local and regional beers, along with Hungarian hotdogs with bacon, bacon bread and bacon Rice Krispies, at the Beer and Bacon Festival in 2016. This year's event takes place May 12. The Blade/Katie Rausch

The Hungarian Club of Toledo and the Glass City Mashers invite you to their annual Beer and Bacon Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. May 12.

This fun favorite will take place at the Hungarian Club, 224 Paine Ave., and feature 4KD Crick Brewery, Black Cloister Brewing Company, Black Frog Brewery, Bowling Green Beer Works, Catawba Island Brewing Company, Earnest Brew Works, Father John’s Brewing Company, Flatrock Brewery and Distillery, Granite City Food and Brewery, Great Black Swamp Brewing Company, Laird Arcade Brewery, Maumee Bay Brewing Co., Moeller Brew Barn, Neon Groundhog Brewery, Patron Saints Brewery, Tailspin Brewing Company, Upside Brewing, and Wild Side Brewing Company.

The menu will include Hunky Turkey, Birmingham hot dogs, bacon on a stick, bacon Rice Krispies treats, and pizza from Pepperoni Tony. Katie’s Randy Cat will provide live music.

Tickets include 10 beer samples and cost $25 in advance at eventbrite.com or $30 at the door. Food tickets are extra and will be sold at the event. Attendees must be 21 or over.

Equality Toledo fund-raising brunch

Help support Equality Toledo’s fund-raising efforts on May 12 while enjoying brunch and a drag show at McCune’s Other Side Bistro, 5038 Lewis Ave. Seatings will be at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The menu will include an array of favorite foods and decadent desserts, along with a cash bar.

Proceeds will benefit Equality Toledo’s efforts to fight discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity/expression. For more information, email info@equalitytoledo.org. To purchase tickets at $25 each, go to equalitytoledo.org.

Entre Amigos dinner at Sofia Quintero

The 11th annual Entre Amigos fund-raiser will be held from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 18 at the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center, ​1225 Broadway St.

There will be two dinner seatings, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., that will feature an array of delicious dishes from Latin American countries, a dessert assortment, and a cash bar. Music, raffles, a silent auction, and an exhibit of locally made art on display in Nana’s Garden will add to the festivities.

Tickets are available at sqacc.org or by calling 419-241-1655. They cost $30 per adult in advance or $35 at the door; seats for children age 11 and under are $10 per person. Proceeds will support the SQACC’s mission to celebrate Latin culture (art, music, cooking), cultivate a community garden and beehive, and pursue educational and health initiatives.

Tinis for Preemies benefits foundation

Graham’s Foundation, which offers support to premature babies and their families, invites you to sample signature drinks at its Tinis for Preemies fund-raising event. This special program will be held from 6 to 10 p.m May 18 at the Carranor Polo Club, 502 E. 2nd St., Perrysburg.

Martinis will be prepared with Tito’s handmade vodka, produced at the oldest legal distillery in Texas, and there will be fabulous food sampling to go with the drinks. A live auction and much more fun will be offered. Tickets cost $85 per person and are available at grahamsfoundation.org.

The organization was founded by Jennifer and Nick Hall in memory of their son, Graham, who was born at only 25 weeks gestation on Nov. 23, 2006, with his twin sister Reece. Graham passed away after 45 days.

Contact Mary Bilyeu at mbilyeu@theblade.com