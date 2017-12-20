Finebaum delivers another swipe aimed at Harbaugh

Michigan's head coach Jim Harbaugh has a word with a referee in a game earlier this season. Blade/Katie Rausch Enlarge

ANN ARBOR — Expect a response from Jim Harbaugh in 3...2...1.

Harbaugh’s favorite critic, ESPN provocateur Paul Finebaum, fired a shot at the Michigan coach Monday.

With a nod to Harbaugh, who referred to Finebaum as “Pete” earlier this year, Finebaum unveiled the Pete Finebaum Award, was presented to the best fourth-place team in a Power Five conference division, a clear poke at Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

In another slap at UM, Iowa won the tongue-in-cheek award. Finebaum cited the Hawkeyes’ 55-24 victory over Ohio State as the difference-making win. Also in the running was Michigan, Mississippi State, Oregon, UCLA, Missouri, Boston College, and Pitt.

It’s admittedly a funny jab, one of many in a back-and-forth between two of college football’s most outsized personalities. Chances are Harbaugh won’t be able to resist and will conjure up a tweet that evokes head-shaking from the rest of the college football world.

