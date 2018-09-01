Michigan prepares to take on Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Nicky Baratti, second from right, is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass in the 2012 meeting in South Bend.
ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge
No. 14 Michigan at No. 12 Notre Dame
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Notre Dame Stadium; South Bend, Ind.
Records: Michigan is 0-0; Notre Dame is 0-0
TV: NBC
Radio: 98.3 FM
Series: Michigan leads 24-16-1
Line: Even
Over/Under: 47
Notes to know
■ Notre Dame and Michigan resume their rivalry after a three-season hiatus. In the previous meeting in 2014, the Fighting Irish hammered the Wolverines 31-0.
■ The Notre Dame-Michigan meeting is the game of the day, at least if you’re a defensive aficionado. Oddsmakers set the over/under total lower than every game Saturday except one. For the Irish, 30 is the magic number — they’re 53-1 in season openers when they score 30 or more points.
■ Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, a transfer from Mississippi, completed 63.8 percent of his passes with the Rebels last season. Only one Michigan starting quarterback (Jake Rudock in 2015) in the past 20 years eclipsed that mark.
Read more
■ How a Toledo man and BGSU made the rivalry return happen
■ Classic rivalry oozes storylines
■ 5 things that have to go right for UM in 2018
■ Patterson is UM’s center of attention
■ Can Michigan finally win the big one?
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.