Michigan prepares to take on Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Nicky Baratti, second from right, is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass in the 2012 meeting in South Bend. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

No. 14 Michigan at No. 12 Notre Dame

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Site: Notre Dame Stadium; South Bend, Ind.

Records: Michigan is 0-0; Notre Dame is 0-0

TV: NBC

Radio: 98.3 FM

Series: Michigan leads 24-16-1

Line: Even

Over/Under: 47

Notes to know

■ Notre Dame and Michigan resume their rivalry after a three-season hiatus. In the previous meeting in 2014, the Fighting Irish hammered the Wolverines 31-0.

■ The Notre Dame-Michigan meeting is the game of the day, at least if you’re a defensive aficionado. Oddsmakers set the over/under total lower than every game Saturday except one. For the Irish, 30 is the magic number — they’re 53-1 in season openers when they score 30 or more points.

■ Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, a transfer from Mississippi, completed 63.8 percent of his passes with the Rebels last season. Only one Michigan starting quarterback (Jake Rudock in 2015) in the past 20 years eclipsed that mark.

Read more

■ 3 keys to the game

■ How a Toledo man and BGSU made the rivalry return happen

■ Classic rivalry oozes storylines

■ 5 things that have to go right for UM in 2018

■ Patterson is UM’s center of attention

■ Can Michigan finally win the big one?