Giddy now, but Russian government could be implicated

Russian propagandists have been gloating over the U.S. Justice Department’s recent indictment that came short of naming the Russian government as the culprit in the 2016 U.S. presidential-election meddling.

Their giddiness, however, may be short-lived.

The Kremlin has brushed off the unprecedented indictment of more than a dozen Russian nationals and three Russian organizations for trying to conceal from the U.S. government their fraudulent actions in using the social media to interfere in the 2016 election.

Russian government spokesmen have summarily dismissed the indictment as absurd and unfounded.

What they were right about is that the indictment does not prove an involvement by the Russian government.

And, true, Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel leading the investigation, did not accuse President Trump or any of his associates in knowingly being part of the conspiracy.

That, however, doesn’t mean that the special counsel is not going to come up with an indictment that would establish the missing link between the Russian authorities, namely President Vladimir Putin, and a Russian troll farm and its sidekicks mentioned in the indictment, if not with the Trump campaign.

Some of the indicted Russians, according to the indictment, used U.S. media platforms to pose as U.S. citizens to successfully defame Hillary Clinton in an effort to prevent her from getting elected.

Said former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper about the federal indictment on CNN’s State of the Union last week, “I do think there are other shoes to drop here besides this indictment.... For example, not addressed here is potential involvement of the Russian government, which we certainly saw through intelligence channels that the Russians were — the government was — masterminding this.”

That missing link may well be Russian deputy prime minister Sergei Prikhodko, a Russian gray cardinal with unparalleled influence on Mr. Putin’s foreign policy.

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny may have recently exposed the link when he discovered video footage — posted on Instagram in August, 2016 — of Mr. Prikhodko and Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska as the two discussed U.S.-Russian relations during a trip in the company of young women off the coast of Norway aboard Mr. Deripaska’s yacht.

Mr. Navalny has led a years-long, well-documented investigative campaign and organized a series of nationwide protests against Russian government corruption. The Kremlin barred him two months ago from running in the upcoming March presidential election in Russia — an election Mr. Navalniy calls a farce, given the lack of viable candidates.

Here is the rub: Mr. Deripaska is owed $19 million by Paul Manafort, according to the Washington Post. Mr. Manafort, former Trump campaign manager, pleaded not guilty after he was indicted last year and accused of conspiring to launder millions of dollars he earned from political consulting work in Ukraine for its pro-Russia president, who has since fled to Russia.

Moreover, Mr. Manafort reportedly offered Mr. Deripaska private briefings on the Trump campaign shortly before Mr. Trump announced his presidential candidacy.

Mr. Navalny’s allegation is that Manafort’s offer was a payback to Mr. Prikhodko who would only need it as a way of courting the powerful Russian deputy prime minister — the right hand of Mr. Putin, on whose benevolence any Russian tycoon depends for his business and freedom.

Lending credence to the story, Mr. Deripaska has sued Anastasia Vashukevich, the model who posted the video and audio recordings of the conversation between Mr. Deripaska and Mr. Prikhodko on her Instagram, for an alleged privacy violation.

Moreover, the Kremlin has made Instagram delete the recordings posted by Ms. Vashukevich. It also temporarily blocked Mr. Navalny’s website upon which he talks about his findings.

Mr. Clapper is right. More shoes are soon to drop in the Mueller investigation into Russian election interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Stay tuned.

Mike Sigov, a former Russian journalist in Moscow, is a U.S. citizen and a staff writer for The Blade. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com, 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade.