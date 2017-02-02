Thursday, Feb 02, 2017
Churches, synagogue offer to help Texas mosque razed by fire

ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Victoria firefighters respond to a fire at the Islamic Center of Victoria on Saturday in Victoria, Texas. The early-morning fire Saturday destroyed the mosque that was a target of hatred several years ago and experienced a burglary just a week ago.

    A city spokesman said today it could take several weeks before the cause of the fire at the Islamic Center of Victoria is determined.

VICTORIA, Texas — Four churches and a synagogue have offered to host prayer services for members of a South Texas mosque that was destroyed by fire last weekend.

Omar Rachid, a member of the Islamic Center of Victoria, said today that the offers gave “comfort at a time of great loss.”

He says the congregation has decided instead to use a commercial building that provides the space and amenities to accommodate prayer services.

Demolition of the charred remains of the mosque began Wednesday and the intention is to rebuild on the same site.

A GoFundMe campaign to rebuild the mosque has exceeded $1 million.

City spokesman O.C. Garza said today it could take several weeks before the cause of the fire is determined.

