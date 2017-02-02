Navy wants to know who flew Trump flag on military convoy

WASHINGTON — Drivers fly all sorts of flags from their vehicles, but it's not every day you see a military convoy sporting something other than the U.S. flag.

A Trump flag was spotted on a military convoy driving outside Lexington, Ky., on Sunday. The U.S. Navy confirmed to CNN that the Humvees were being driven by an East Coast Naval Special Warfare unit — also known as a Navy SEALs unit.

Flying certain flags from military vehicles is allowed, but a blue Trump flag waving in the wind is not one of them.

"Department of Defense and Navy regulations prescribe flags and pennants that may be displayed as well as the manner of display," said Navy Public Affairs Officer Lt. Jacqui Maxwell. "The flag shown in the video was unauthorized."

The Navy has started a command inquiry on this incident.

The Humvees in the video are based in Fort Knox, Ky., she added. The convoy was traveling between two military training areas.

The Facebook video showing the convoy had been viewed almost 80,000 times before it was removed this afternoon.

The responses to the video were harsh, with some people blasting the person who filmed it while driving, to others told the world to get used to President Trump being the commander in chief.