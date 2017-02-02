Thursday, Feb 02, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Nation

President Trump looking to 're-doing' NAFTA

Says it has been 'catastrophe for our country'

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published on
  • Trump-199

    Commerce Secretary-designate Wilbur Ross, center, listens to President Donald Trump during a meeting with House and Senate legislators in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. At right is White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • Trump-200

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a reporter during the daily briefing Thursday in the White House in Washington.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — President Trump says he’s looking at “re-doing” the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he says has been a “catastrophe for our county.”

The president made the comments in a pair of meetings today with lawmakers and employees from the Harley-Davidson motorcycle company.

Trump has long railed about the country’s trade deals, claiming they put American workers and companies at a disadvantage.

Trump says he doesn’t care if “it’s a renovation of NAFTA or a brand new NAFTA,” as long as it’s fairer for U.S. workers.

He says, “All of the statutory guidelines we’re adhering to I would like to speed it up if possible.”

He says his Commerce secretary nominee, Wilbur Ross, will lead the negotiations.

Economists generally attribute the loss of manufacturing jobs to China, not Mexico.

Related Items , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…