Man arraigned in death of NYC emergency medical technician

NEW YORK — A man accused of fatally running over a New York City emergency medical technician while stealing her ambulance has been indicted on charges that include first-degree murder.

Scores of first responders packed a Bronx courtroom today as 25-year-old Jose Gonzalez pleaded not guilty in the March 16 death of Yadira Arroyo.

EMT Louis Montalvo said afterward that he was “disgusted.” He called Arroyo “our sister” and said her supporters “want justice.”

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said Arroyo “died a hero” and praised her bravery and compassion.

The 14-year veteran of the Fire Department of New York was the mother of five sons. Thousands of mourners packed her Bronx funeral, spilling into the streets outside the church.

His lawyer has said Gonzalez is mentally ill.

