New York jury finds NJ man guilty of planting Manhattan bombs in 2016

NEW YORK -— A New Jersey man was found guilty by a federal jury in New York on Monday of planting two bombs in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood in September 2016, one of which exploded and wounded 30 people.
Ahmad Khan Rahimi, a 29-year-old U.S. citizen who was born in Afghanistan, faces a mandatory life sentence in prison after his conviction on charges including using a weapon of mass destruction and bombing a public place.
