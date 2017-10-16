Monday, Oct 16, 2017
New York jury finds NJ man guilty of planting Manhattan bombs in 2016

REUTERS
Ahmad Khan Rahimi, a 29-year-old U.S. citizen who was born in Afghanistan, faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.

NEW YORK -— A New Jersey man was found guilty by a federal jury in New York on Monday of planting two bombs in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood in September 2016, one of which exploded and wounded 30 people.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi, a 29-year-old U.S. citizen who was born in Afghanistan, faces a mandatory life sentence in prison after his conviction on charges including using a weapon of mass destruction and bombing a public place.

