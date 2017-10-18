Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017
Death toll from California fires now at 42

ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • California-Wildfires-517

    Debbie Wolfe stacks some china to take with her, that once belonged to her grandmother, found in the burned ruins of her home, Tuesday in Santa Rosa, Calif. A massive deadly wildfire swept through the area last week destroying thousands of housing and business.

  • California-Wildfires-4-7

    Fire crews build a containment line as they battle a wildfire Tuesday near Boulder Creek, Calif.

  • California-Wildfires-5-5

    Crews walk along a fire road as they battle a wildfire Tuesday.

  • California-Wildfires-6-6

    A firefighter is covered in smoke as he monitors a wildfire along a fire road Tuesday near Boulder Creek, Calif.

PETALUMA, Calif. — The death toll from Northern California’s destructive wildfires is at 42 after Sonoma County found the remains of another person.

Misti Harris, a spokeswoman for Sonoma County, says the department is working on identifying the person. Sonoma County now has 23 dead.

 

About 60 people remain unaccounted for in Sonoma and Napa counties as of Tuesday. Authorities say they are conducting targeted searches for victims and the work is slow-going.

The wind-whipped fires that started Oct. 8 swept through parts of seven counties, becoming the deadliest and most destructive series of blazes in California history.

Authorities say fire crews made overnight progress battling blazes in Northern California’s wine country, helped by moderate weather and lack of wind.

Daniel Berlant, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, says crews did controlled burns to wipe out fuel needed by wildfires to spread.

Tens of thousands of evacuees are returning to their homes, although more than 30,000 were evacuated as of Tuesday morning. That number is down considerably from Saturday when an estimated 100,000 people had been forced out of their homes.

