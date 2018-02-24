Saturday, Feb 24, 2018
UN unanimously demands a 30-day cease-fire across Syria

    Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution demanding a 30-day humanitarian cease-fire across Syria on Saturday.

UNITED NATIONS  — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria “without delay” to deliver humanitarian aid to millions and evacuate the critically ill and wounded.

The sponsors, Kuwait and Sweden, amended the resolution late Friday in a last-minute attempt to get Russian support, dropping a demand that the cease-fire take effect in 72 hours.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia had said repeatedly that an immediate cease-fire was unrealistic.

Sweden’s U.N. Ambassador Olof Skoog said before the vote that the resolution could de-escalate violence and save lives.

“The U.N. convoys and evacuation teams are ready to go,” he said.

