Beautiful bounty at the Sylvania Farmers Market

There’s only one place to be on Tuesday afternoons in the summertime: the Sylvania Farmers Market.

From 3 to 7 p.m. each week, rain or shine, the market entices customers with gorgeous fruits and vegetables, fragrant herbs, locally harvested honey, fresh meats, baked goods and sweet treats, wines, jams and jellies, coffees, and much, much more. You can shop ‘til you drop and then grab a quick dinner, if you don’t want to gather up ingredients and head home to cook; choose from several food trucks, including Koral Hamburg, 2nd Chance Food Truck, and Grumpy’s.

WATCH: Food Editor Mary Bilyeu visits the Sylvania Farmers Market

The market has been at its current site, at the city Municipal Lot, for three years, said Connie Torrey, the cheerful manager. There are “close to 30 vendors,” she said, for this season that will run through Oct. 9.

