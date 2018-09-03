After big plays, Schiano wants improvements on Ohio State defense

COLUMBUS — All might be cheery in meeting rooms for Ohio State’s offense. But step into the domain of top defensive coaches Greg Schiano and Alex Grinch, and the mood is different.

The Buckeyes didn’t expect to allow 31 points to an offense that ranked 113th in the nation in scoring last season. Oregon State averaged 333.8 total yards, 196.3 passing yards, 137.5 rushing yards, and 20.7 points per game en route to a 1-11 record last year.

The Beavers had 392 total yards, 196 passing yards, 196 rushing yards, and 31 points Saturday. Ohio State won 77-31, and it emptied its bench in the second half. But the game served as a coach’s dream for an opener, offering up several teachable moments.

“Eighty-two percent of the offense came on seven plays, 82 percent of their production,” Schiano said. “We can’t allow that. Have to go back a long time to remember two long runs like that. Not only here, but anywhere. It’s unacceptable.”

Oregon State scored on plays of 80, 78, and 49 yards.

“Good lessons to be learned,” Schiano said. “It’s not an acceptable performance. But there were a lot of good things too.”

The Buckeyes were without safety Jordan Fuller and linebacker Tuf Borland, who’s recovering from an Achilles injury, only played 10 snaps. The secondary struggled at times without Fuller directing traffic. Sophomores Jahsen Wint and Isaiah Pryor played in his absence, but both showed their age at times.

On the Oregon State’s third possession, sophomore cornerback Jeffrey Okudah was flagged for two pass interference penalties in a three-play stretch.

Acting head coach Ryan Day said Fuller, who’s dealing with a bothersome hamstring, was a game-time decision and the coaching staff decided to sit him. Fuller continues to get treatment and is hopeful to play this week. Schiano was pleased with Wint and Pryor, admitting he knew growing pains would be part of the process.

“At least we have a leaping off point,” Schiano said.

Rutgers comes to Ohio Stadium on Saturday in an early-season Big Ten game that offers the defense another test before Ohio State travels to Arlington, Texas, to face TCU on Sept. 15.

“People say between Week 1 and Week 2 is when you make your most improvement,” Schiano said. “When you’re a young unit, that multiplies. We need to improve, that’s for sure. That’s not what we want to see out there. But the opportunity is there.”

Contact Kyle Rowland at: krowland@theblade.com, 419-724-6110, or on Twitter @KyleRowland.