Life, death, and the World Cup

In the United States, factions vie viciously with one another over who can be more vulgar and intolerant. Immigrant children are separated from their parents. Wingnuts call for mass murders of journalists. White House employees are persecuted at the taco stand.

Germany's players walk off the pitch as South Korea's Ju Se-jong, front celebrates after South Korea won their World Cup match. The defending champion Germans did not advance beyond the group stage of the World Cup. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Meanwhile, out here in the Rest of the World, we are vying less grimly, if no less fiercely: The 2018 Football World Cup is in full swing. Hosted by Russia, teams from 32 countries qualified, and the winner will be decided in the final game in Moscow on July 15. Steeler and Buckeye fans notwithstanding, soccer is the new world religion, the opiate of the people in a brave new sport-dominated era. Its star performers are demi-gods, their sculpted bodies inscribed from the neck down with copious, cryptic tattoo symbols.

Soccer’s fanatical adherents (mere “fans” is too too feeble a designation) paint their faces and clothe their bodies in their country’s colors, drape themselves in national flags, and top their heads with wigs and hats of outlandish, often indecent and invariably revolting designs. They dedicate entire rooms of their homes and pubs to team-themed shrines, where libations are poured and prayers offered for the success of the home team. While the game is on they bawl hymns of joyful praise or dismal lament, depending on which way the match is going. Pure tribalism, and loads of fun, evidently.

Much the same as sports fans in America, you are thinking.

True, I say, but these people are deadly serious. I recall many years ago a British coach rebuking a pack of sports writers, “You lot seem to think soccer is a matter of life and death, don’t you? Well, let me tell you, it’s far more important than that.”

He was wrong, of course, but try telling that to German soccer fans last week. Their team was an early favorite to sweep the tournament, having done so last time around. But this year they were knocked out in the first round, by South Korea. (Imagine the U.S. team losing the world baseball championship to a scratch team from Botswana.) Germans scrambled to find a way to recover their national honor, but a quick re-invasion of Poland was soon discarded as too cynical.

Soccer, unlike baseball or American football, is the authentic universal sport in the 21st century. The rules are easy to follow, and costly equipment is not required — just a round leather ball and someone with a whistle. After a lifetime of mild interest, I’ve been watching a few of the games on TV myself. I must confess to being hooked again. The skill of even the most unlikely teams, such as Saudi Arabia, Morocco, or Tunisia, has been impressive.

England and Spain were still in there kicking at the time of writing, but I’m not optimistic about either of their chances. When the final penalty is taken, the final shin hacked, when the final whistle blows, the opium will wear off, and we will all be back to sordid reality.

Too soon for some of us, I fear.

