Berlin suspect Anis Amri known to authorities, previously discussed attack

Files show close ties to ISIS network

Published on

A Tunisian man suspected in the Berlin Christmas market attack previously discussed launching an attack in Germany, according to German investigative files seen by CNN today.

Anis Amri

According to the files, German authorities were aware that Anis Amri had close ties to an ISIS recruitment network operating in Germany.

"Anis spoke several times about committing attacks," a police informant told German investigators, according to the files. Members of the network also discussed driving a truck full of gasoline loaded with a bomb into a crowd, the police informant told investigators, according to the documents.

