Thursday, Apr 06, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

BORDERLAND

Promotions lead to patrol appointments

BLADE STAFF
Published on

FINDLAY — A series of Ohio Highway Patrol promotions has led to the appointments of new commanding officers at both the Findlay district headquarters and the Bowling Green post.

Staff Lt. Robert Altman, a past commander of the Toledo post, was promoted to captain Wednesday and appointed commander of the Findlay district, succeeding Capt. B. Gene Smith, who was promoted to major and reassigned to command the Office of Criminal Investigations.

Captain Altman commanded the Toledo post from 2008 until 2012, when he was promoted from lieutenant and transferred to the district headquarters as assistant commander.

At the Bowling Green post, former Sgt. Angel Burgos, promoted Wednesday to lieutenant and transferred from the Fremont post, succeeds Lt. William Bowers as commanding officer. Lieutenant Bowers was promoted to staff lieutenant and transferred to Captain Altman’s old job in Findlay.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…