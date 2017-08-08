Police probe death of 2 men in Toledo’s latest homicides

A neighbor found the body of Richard ‘Ricardo’ Jimenez, 82, on the kitchen floor of his home in the 900 block of East Broadway Street. An autopsy said he suffered seven stab wounds. THE BLADE/AMY E. VOIGT

For five decades, Dusty Goddard has watched from his East Toledo home as his neighborhood declined.

His family bought the property in 1962, a time when neighbors still knew each other. Mr. Goddard, 66, may now leave Lucas County altogether because of crime and frequent gunfire.

“We don’t even jump anymore. It’s like an every-night event,” he said.

Now Toledo police are investigating two recent homicides. An unknown assailant stabbed Mr. Goddard’s 82-year-old neighbor, Richard “Ricardo” Jimenez, on Friday in the 900 block of East Broadway Street.

Calvin Gholikely, 25, was killed in a shooting outside a motorcycle club in the 3200 block of Lagrange Street at about 2:55 a.m. Saturday. He died shortly thereafter at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

Autopsies determined that Mr. Jimenez suffered seven stab wounds to his left chest. Mr. Gholikely suffered multiple gunshot wounds. There are no suspects yet in either case.

These attacks raise the number of homicides this year to 26 in Toledo and 27 in the metro area. Toledo had 13 killings at this time in 2016.

Police Capt. Joe Heffernan said officers were called about 3:10 p.m. to Mr. Jimenez’s residence. A neighbor found the door open and a bloodied Mr. Jimenez on the kitchen floor.

Investigators believe this was a “nonrecent death” and are unsure of the time frame, Captain Heffernan said.

Several neighbors described Mr. Jimenez as a quiet and friendly man who rarely left the house. Mando Garcia, 21, said he never saw Mr. Jimenez’s car or boat move.

“You don’t see many people on that side [of the street] come out their front doors,” Mr. Garcia said.

Violence in broad daylight is not unusual for the area, Mr. Garcia said.

Captain Heffernan said this is an atypical year with a larger number of homicides in the winter and a light summer so far. Killings are difficult for law enforcement to suppress, he said.

Toledo recorded two homicides last month, equaling the totals for the months of July in 2016 and 2015.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the slaying to call the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Contact Ryan Dunn at rdunn@theblade.com, 419-724-6095 or on Twitter @rdunnblade.