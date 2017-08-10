Fugitive called ex-wife minutes before suicide

ANTWERP, Ohio — An escaped inmate called his ex-wife from his parents’ crawl space to tell his family he loved them — minutes before he shot and killed himself following a nationwide manhunt.

Neysa Salinas, 32, of Antwerp was driving when she received a phone call from an unknown number. When she heard the voice, she knew it was Branden L. Powell.

During the conversation on Monday, she learned he was in a standoff with police. She begged him to surrender.

“He said he was calling to say ‘goodbye,’” Ms. Salinas recalled. “I told him we don’t say ‘goodbyes.’ I told him, ‘We say, ‘I love yous.’ We say, ‘see you later.’ Sometimes, we even say ‘Don’t ever talk to me again.’ He chuckled at that. But we don’t say, ‘goodbye.’ ”

Powell’s words that day echoed sentiments expressed in letters he wrote while incarcerated in a psychiatric hospital. He sent them home in a package — a package he told family not to open right away. He said they would know when the time was right.

Powell faced charges of rape, attempted rape, and four counts of sexual battery stemming from allegations involving juveniles, according to court records. He was indicted by a Paulding County grand jury July 14.

The charges followed an investigation by the area’s Job and Family Services agency and Antwerp police, said Paulding County Prosecutor Joseph Burkard.

“I have no other comments other than it’s unfortunate what happened to the children [in the case] and Powell,” Mr. Burkard said Tuesday. “It’s fortunate that no one else was hurt.”

Ms. Salinas said she believes Powell was guilty of his crimes, but she struggled to understand how he could have committed such acts. “I’m angry. I miss him. It’s like you take every emotion you have and throw it in a blender,” she said.

The search for Powell that ended at his parents’ rural Antwerp home began more than three days earlier when he overpowered a Paulding County deputy while he was being transported from a Toledo psychiatric hospital to Paulding County jail. Powell was in leg shackles and handcuffs secured to a belly belt when he jumped over the seat of a transportation van, put the deputy in a headlock, and caused the van to crash into a ditch. Powell was able to get on top of the deputy and wrestle away his 40-caliber Beretta pistol.

Powell then handcuffed the deputy to the steering wheel and disabled the van’s police radio and engine before fleeing with the deputy’s wallet, phone, gun, and ammunition.

He called Ms. Salinas after spending more than three days on the run.

“He wanted to know that me and the kids were safe, that was really important to him, that we were OK,” she said Wednesday through sobs.

Ms. Salinas asked if he still had the deputy’s gun.

“He said he did,” she said.

Powell apologized that the family wouldn’t be able to spend the holidays together. The couple married in 2012 but divorced earlier this year. Still they frequently spent holidays and weekend movie nights together with the children. The couple had a biological child together, along with three others.

Ms. Salinas begged him to surrender — telling Powell that things would “get figured out.” The inmate told his ex-wife he didn’t want her to hear what was coming next.

The call disconnected.

She immediately called back, but she couldn’t reach him. An officer, who arrived at her friend’s home, told her negotiators were taking over, she said.

Powell shot himself about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

“Branden did a lot of bad things, but there was also a lot of good things,” his ex-wife said.

Ms. Salinas learned of sexual assault accusations involving Powell around July 4, she said. Instead of going to work, he went to a hotel in Indiana.

“That was a hard day. That day was a nightmare,” Ms. Salinas said through tears.

She said her ex-husband escaped because of the recent charges.

“He didn’t want to go back to prison. He didn’t want to have people looking at him like that his whole life,” Ms. Salinas said, adding he previously served time in prison for an aggravated robbery.

Ruth Powell, Powell’s aunt by marriage, sat on her Antwerp porch Wednesday. He lived two doors away.

“It shouldn’t have ended this way,” she said.

