New commander named for Ohio Highway Patrol's Findlay district unit

Lt. Paul Lezotte to lead commercial enforcement units

FINDLAY – The Ohio Highway Patrol has named a lieutenant to leadership in the Findlay and Piqua district.

Lt. Paul Lezotte will serve as commander of the district's commercial enforcement units. He was recently promoted from the rank of sergeant.

Lieutenant Lezotte joined the patrol in 1997 with the Lebanon post. He later served with the Batavia, Hamilton, and Xenia posts.

