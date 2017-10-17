New commander named for Ohio Highway Patrol's Findlay district unit

THE BLADE
FINDLAY – The Ohio Highway Patrol has named a lieutenant to leadership in the Findlay and Piqua district.
Lt. Paul Lezotte will serve as commander of the district's commercial enforcement units. He was recently promoted from the rank of sergeant.
Lieutenant Lezotte joined the patrol in 1997 with the Lebanon post. He later served with the Batavia, Hamilton, and Xenia posts.
