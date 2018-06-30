Suburban Crime Log: 6/30

Bedford Township
Burglary
Jacob Cervetto, camera with accessories from residence in 6800 block of Summerfield.
Theft
Frank and Kenton Elkins, television from residence in 4200 block of Hill.
Erie Township
Felonious assault
Deborah Dunn, assaulted at residence in 2000 block of Erie.
Lake Township
Thefts
Kristi Isbell, medicines from vehicle in 28900 block of Main.
Wayne Phillips, medicines from residence in 4200 block of Hakes.
Maumee
Burglary
Gerald Helminski, nothing reported stolen from residence in 700 block of Wall.
Theft
Susan Caywood, license plate from vehicle in 300 block of West Dudley.
Monclova Township
Thefts
S.A. Comunale Co. Inc., equipment from vehicle in 4500 block of Cam Bay.
Selina Cowan, medicine, leather backpack, and pair of brand-name sunglasses from vehicle in 3900 block of Coneflower.
James Kettman, equipment from vehicle in 6900 block of Shoreview.
Northwood
Thefts
Shyanne Moya, vehicle from 2400 block of Oregon.
Adient PLC, smartphone, tools, and equipment from form plant in 7500 block of Arbor.
Oregon
Thefts
Isaiah Shaffer, car stereo and unspecified items from vehicle in 2800 block of Navarre.
Starr School Parents Club, debit card from school in 3200 block of Starr.
Michael Glashauser, medicine from store in 3700 block of Navarre.
Sarah Rupert, unspecified items from residence in 900 block of Mambrino.
Ottawa Hills
Theft
Tyler and Megan McKean, ladder and humidifier from residence in 4300 block of Indian.
Perrysburg Township
Thefts
Allan Kaiser, tools from garage in 26100 block of Turnbridge.
Ronald Nagy, lawn tools from property in 26400 block of Stillwater.
Marc Rava, cash from residence in 9500 block of Mandell.
Providence Township
Theft
Nellis Sidel, medicine from residence in 13400 block of Mohler.
Springfield Township
Robbery
Target Corp., employees threatened with knives and robbed of merchandise at store in 1400 block of East Mall.
Burglaries
Northwest Lawn & Landscape LLC, key and equipment from business in 8000 block of Garden.
Robert Eberly and Team Sports, nothing reported stolen from business in 6100 block of Merger.
Taylor Miller and Woodridge Apartments & Townhomes, nothing reported stolen from residence in 1100 block of North McCord.
Thefts
Samantha Ansted, wallet with contents from hotel in 1400 block of East Mall.
Alexis Ball, smart phone from athletic facility in 2100 block of South Holland-Sylvania.
Arista Home Care Solutions, debit card from residence in 2000 block of Perrysburg-Holland.
Christopher Benson and Miller Pipeline, manhole hook from home in 300 block of Hidden Village.
Brendon and Kimberly Ingram, cash from vehicles in 400 block of South King.
Rose Limongi, vehicle from 6800 block of Greentree.
Sylvania
Burglaries
Kristina Lewis, nothing reported stolen from residence in 5700 block of Dellbrook.
Bridget McClain, leaf blower from garage in 7700 block of Pope Run.
Sylvania Township
Burglary
Betty Wright, identification card from residence in 4800 block of Sadalia.
Thefts
Janet Lindemulder, smart phone from store in 5800 block of Central.
Ronald Dunaway, lawn maintenance equipment from work trailer in 6500 block of Elmer.
Anita Mirra, jewelry and crystalware from residence in 5500 block of Golf Creek.
Doug Howard Builders Inc., boxes of decorative stone from construction site in 9700 block of Coopers Hawk.
Sierra Rollins, power washer from residence in 2800 block of Crissey.
Jennifer Linehan, purse with contents from athletic facility in 6400 block of West Sylvania.
University of Toledo
Thefts
Barbara Owns, cash from office in 2900 block of West Bancroft.
Terry Taylor, cash from building in 3000 block of Arlington.
Edwin Daniel, laptop computer and headset from building in 3100 block of Glendale.
