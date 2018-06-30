Suburban Crime Log: 6/30

Bedford Township

Burglary

Jacob Cervetto, camera with accessories from residence in 6800 block of Summerfield.

Theft

Frank and Kenton Elkins, television from residence in 4200 block of Hill.

Erie Township

Felonious assault

Deborah Dunn, assaulted at residence in 2000 block of Erie.

Lake Township

Thefts

Kristi Isbell, medicines from vehicle in 28900 block of Main.

Wayne Phillips, medicines from residence in 4200 block of Hakes.

Maumee

Burglary

Gerald Helminski, nothing reported stolen from residence in 700 block of Wall.

Theft

Susan Caywood, license plate from vehicle in 300 block of West Dudley.

Monclova Township

Thefts

S.A. Comunale Co. Inc., equipment from vehicle in 4500 block of Cam Bay.

Selina Cowan, medicine, leather backpack, and pair of brand-name sunglasses from vehicle in 3900 block of Coneflower.

James Kettman, equipment from vehicle in 6900 block of Shoreview.

Northwood

Thefts

Shyanne Moya, vehicle from 2400 block of Oregon.

Adient PLC, smartphone, tools, and equipment from form plant in 7500 block of Arbor.

Oregon

Thefts

Isaiah Shaffer, car stereo and unspecified items from vehicle in 2800 block of Navarre.

Starr School Parents Club, debit card from school in 3200 block of Starr.

Michael Glashauser, medicine from store in 3700 block of Navarre.

Sarah Rupert, unspecified items from residence in 900 block of Mambrino.

Ottawa Hills

Theft

Tyler and Megan McKean, ladder and humidifier from residence in 4300 block of Indian.

Perrysburg Township

Thefts

Allan Kaiser, tools from garage in 26100 block of Turnbridge.

Ronald Nagy, lawn tools from property in 26400 block of Stillwater.

Marc Rava, cash from residence in 9500 block of Mandell.

Providence Township

Theft

Nellis Sidel, medicine from residence in 13400 block of Mohler.

Springfield Township

Robbery

Target Corp., employees threatened with knives and robbed of merchandise at store in 1400 block of East Mall.

Burglaries

Northwest Lawn & Landscape LLC, key and equipment from business in 8000 block of Garden.

Robert Eberly and Team Sports, nothing reported stolen from business in 6100 block of Merger.

Taylor Miller and Woodridge Apartments & Townhomes, nothing reported stolen from residence in 1100 block of North McCord.

Thefts

Samantha Ansted, wallet with contents from hotel in 1400 block of East Mall.

Alexis Ball, smart phone from athletic facility in 2100 block of South Holland-Sylvania.

Arista Home Care Solutions, debit card from residence in 2000 block of Perrysburg-Holland.

Christopher Benson and Miller Pipeline, manhole hook from home in 300 block of Hidden Village.

Brendon and Kimberly Ingram, cash from vehicles in 400 block of South King.

Rose Limongi, vehicle from 6800 block of Greentree.

Sylvania

Burglaries

Kristina Lewis, nothing reported stolen from residence in 5700 block of Dellbrook.

Bridget McClain, leaf blower from garage in 7700 block of Pope Run.

Sylvania Township

Burglary

Betty Wright, identification card from residence in 4800 block of Sadalia.

Thefts

Janet Lindemulder, smart phone from store in 5800 block of Central.

Ronald Dunaway, lawn maintenance equipment from work trailer in 6500 block of Elmer.

Anita Mirra, jewelry and crystalware from residence in 5500 block of Golf Creek.

Doug Howard Builders Inc., boxes of decorative stone from construction site in 9700 block of Coopers Hawk.

Sierra Rollins, power washer from residence in 2800 block of Crissey.

Jennifer Linehan, purse with contents from athletic facility in 6400 block of West Sylvania.

University of Toledo

Thefts

Barbara Owns, cash from office in 2900 block of West Bancroft.

Terry Taylor, cash from building in 3000 block of Arlington.

Edwin Daniel, laptop computer and headset from building in 3100 block of Glendale.