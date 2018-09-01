Toledo Crime Log: 9/1

<p> </p> <p> </p> <p>Felonious Assaults</p> <p>Undray Bradley, shot on street in 1800 block of Talbot.</p> <p>Jacque Salmon, assaulted in 4500 block of Hill.</p> <p>Anthony Washington, assaulted in 2000 block of Berkshire.</p> <p>Lisa Wittenberg, assaulted in 5600 block of Beachwood.</p> <p>Tabares McGhee, assaulted in 1200 block of Saint John.</p> <p>Kyle Coutcher, assaulted in 1300 block of Front.</p> <p>Robberies</p> <p>7-Eleven, employee assaulted and robbed of merchandise at convenience store in 3100 block of Lagrange.</p> <p>Tracy McNutt, threatened with handguns and robbed of wallet, cash, medicine, and watch on street at Nevada and Saint Louis.</p> <p>Alfredo Darah, threatened with handgun and robbed of vehicle, keys and credit cards in 800 block of Southover.</p> <p>Anthony Adams, robbed in 200 block of Raymer.</p> <p>Desmond Henry, robbed on street at West Sylvania and Felonious Assaults

Undray Bradley, shot on street in 1800 block of Talbot.

Jacque Salmon, assaulted in 4500 block of Hill.

Anthony Washington, assaulted in 2000 block of Berkshire.

Lisa Wittenberg, assaulted in 5600 block of Beachwood.

Tabares McGhee, assaulted in 1200 block of Saint John.

Kyle Coutcher, assaulted in 1300 block of Front.

Robberies

7-Eleven, employee assaulted and robbed of merchandise at convenience store in 3100 block of Lagrange.

Tracy McNutt, threatened with handguns and robbed of wallet, cash, medicine, and watch on street at Nevada and Saint Louis.

Alfredo Darah, threatened with handgun and robbed of vehicle, keys and credit cards in 800 block of Southover.

Anthony Adams, robbed in 200 block of Raymer.

Desmond Henry, robbed on street at West Sylvania and Westway.

Burglaries

Chad Rhoades, nothing reported stolen from residence in 5700 block of Tibaron.

Cynthia Martinez, burglary reported in 1700 block of Loxley.

Gary Michalski, televisions and clothes from residence in 200 block of Storrs.

Haseeb Nawaz, cash from car in garage in 900 block of Linden.

Alaa Alqallaf, pairs of sunglasses and wallet with contents from garage in 900 block of Linden.

Steven Livingston, nothing reported stolen at residence in 5100 block of Planet.

Anthony Laipply, handgun, television, and video-game system with controller from residence in 4100 block of Thornton.

Symone Smith, bicycles and chainsaw from garage in 600 block of Lodge.

Monica Triplett, televisions and video-game systems from residence in 1400 block of Parkside.

James Caudill, television from residence in 1900 block of Idaho.

Shawnta Quinney, rims and tires from residence in 1700 block of Talbot.

Robert Richardson, assaulted during burglary in 200 block of West Sylvania.

Glenita Kenney-Parcher, nothing reported stolen from residence in 600 block of Hoag.

Kady McClain, video-game system with games from residence in 700 block of Federal.

Mercedes Tinnin, television with accessories from residence in 2300 block of Seaman.

Janet Gawle-Gnida, nothing reported stolen from residence in 300 block of Ormond.

Emil Mullins, DVD player and video games from residence in 1100 block of Woodland.

Kelly Hinckley, television and air-conditioning unit from residence in 600 block of Forsythe.

Leonard Syrek, cash from residence in 2000 block of Lehman.

Kara Heisman, wallet with contents from 3700 block of Dorr.

Andrew Halterman, handgun and televisions from residence in 300 block of Albany.

Robert Reising, stereo system, speakers, and keyboards from residence in 5800 block of Dorr.

Amber Hall, tablet computer and televisions with accessories from residence in 3400 block of Gibralter Heights.

Lanette Miltz, nothing reported stolen from residence in 800 block of Bush.

James Richardson, television from residence in 1400 block of North Erie.

Lisa Davis, food from property in 1900 block of Perth.

Keep It Moving of Toledo LLC, tablet computer and CB radio from vehicle at fenced lot in 4400 block of Stickney.

Tiffany Arnett, nothing reported stolen from residence in 4800 block of West Bancroft.

Angela Pedrotti, tablet computer, cell phone, and medicines from residence in 4600 block of Westway.

Angela Taylor, identification card and clothes from from residence in 1000 block of Bronson.

TrueNorth Convenience Sore, nothing reported stolen at store in 4300 block of West Central.

Darius Washington, video-game system and televisions from residence in 1500 block of Brooke Park.

Lee Maddox, cash from residence in 1000 block of Indiana.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, burglary reported at church in 500 block of Oswald.

Rodney Rehm, tools and clothes from property in 2600 block of Locust.

Dollar Tree, merchandise from store in 500 block of East Manhattan.

Thomas Moy, television from residence in 3300 block of Maple.

Nicole Blair, nothing reported as stolen from residence in 4200 block of Garrison.

Thefts

Deanna Saleh, wallet with contents from 500 block of Woodville.

Overhead Door Co. of Toledo, equipment trailer from 5900 block of North Detroit.

Donald Preston, cash from residence in 2500 block of Seaman.

Juanita Price, purse with contents from vehicle in 1400 block of Royalton.

Al Darah, vehicle from Elm and East Weber.

Rhonda Lands, hair equipment from vehicle in 3600 block of Dean.

Jeffery Sellers, bicycle from 300 block of Madison.

Lela Baker, cash from vehicle in 1700 block of Pool.

Sierra Pegish, credit cards and personal documents from vehicle in 100 block of Birmingham Terrace.

Maria De La Luz, wallet with contents from gas station in 2900 block of Monroe.

Lontasia Tall, handgun from vehicle in 3200 block of Airport.

Michael Wood, television from residence in 700 block of Leonard.

Merlin Cornelious, medicine from residence in 1200 block of Walbridge.

Michael Gary, pair of brand-name sunglasses from 400 block of Columbus.

Essance Scott, credit cards from wallet in 300 block of West Bancroft.

Yvonne Scales, purse with contents from vehicle in 4600 block of Airport.

Rebecca Williams, vehicle from 3900 block of Martha.