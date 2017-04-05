Firm helps identify costs of Toledo programs

All programs offered by the city of Toledo have been identified and the costs determined to help city leaders budget differently, said a consultant hired by the municipality.

Chris Fabian, co-founder of the Center for Priority Based Budgeting in Englewood, Colo., told Toledo City Council on Tuesday the city is among more than 150 communities to undertake “priority-based budgeting.”

Boulder, Colo., for example, is in its seventh year of the same effort and has since then reallocated more than $1.7 million away from lower-priority programs, Mr. Fabian said.

“Those aren’t necessarily layoffs or people losing their jobs,” he said. “They take their current resources and do better with them.”

More work needs to be done in Toledo to prioritize the programs the city offers, Mr. Fabian said.

Programs like snow removal, which was one example he used, would be scored and placed into a quartile based on significance or need.

Having a “program inventory” lets cities spend more wisely, he said.

“We all do line item budgeting but we don’t understand how that translates to programs,” Mr. Fabian said.

A “citizen survey” will be “rolled out” as part of the effort. That will help identify priorities, he said.

The firm identified programs the city is mandated to provide, like police and fire protection, versus those that are optional.

Mr. Fabian said the city could review programs that are fully funded by things like fees and those that are otherwise taxpayer subsidized.

Councilman Yvonne Harper questioned whether the city would start charging for police and fire protection.

Eileen Granata, the city’s chief operating officer, said the data would help city officials lower costs and deliver better services.

“It’s a beginning point for us [and] to give us some tools to analyze,” she said.

Councilman Tom Waniewski pointed out the data compiled by the firm showed the cost for “advanced life support services” is covered by the fees charged for the service.

Mr. Waniewski also questioned Mr. Fabian’s use of Boulder as an example since, during that seven years, the city increased spending by more than $61 million for higher-priority programs, according to his presentation.

Mr. Fabian said that city had an increase in funding for those increases.

Councilman Tyrone Riley questioned if the city’s police and fire budgets, which consume 88 percent of the city’s general fund, would be included in any re-prioritizing.

Mr. Fabian said the police and fire department were very helpful identifying costs.

The company charged nearly $100,000 for its help.

Toledo City Council unanimously agreed in June, 2016, to accept $44,500 from the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and to spend up to $50,000 from the city’s general fund to hire the Center for Priority Based Budgeting.

The ordinance council approved, which was written by the Hicks-Hudson administration, shows the Colorado group would assist the city with budget constraints. Some on council thought the results would help the Hicks-Hudson administration draft its proposed 2017 budget — something that Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson alluded to several times last year. That did not happen.

Councilman Sandy Spang, who pushed for changing the city’s budgeting process in her unsuccessful 2015 mayoral campaign, called the data “an incredible tool.”

