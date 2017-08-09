Wednesday, Aug 09, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Politics

Giant inflatable Trump chicken sighted near White House

BLADE STAFF
Published on

A large inflatable chicken resembling President Donald Trump has sprung up near the White House in Washington, D.C.

The chicken, of unknown origins, is believed to have been inflated by a group of protesters. 

The Trump chicken was previously used in Washington during the Tax March in April as an attention-grabbing mascot.

Related Items , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…