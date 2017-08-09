Giant inflatable Trump chicken sighted near White House

A large inflatable chicken resembling President Donald Trump has sprung up near the White House in Washington, D.C.
The chicken, of unknown origins, is believed to have been inflated by a group of protesters.
The Trump chicken was previously used in Washington during the Tax March in April as an attention-grabbing mascot.
